Irma Thomas, right, joins the Rolling Stones onstage at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

That's a wrap on Jazz Fest 2024. Why it matters: This year's edition of the New Orleans festival brought history-making moments, great dancing and good food. What more could you ask for?

It's not hard to pick a favorite moment.

You've got to love that Irma Thomas joined the Rolling Stones for "Time Is On My Side," a song she originally recorded and that the Stones later covered.

Then, later that night, the Stones' Ronnie Wood joined Thomas' band at Preservation Hall for another rendition of the tune.

Behind the scenes: Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger's fandom for south Louisiana was no act, either.

He grabbed dinner on Wednesday at Commander's Palace, where he had soft shell crab, shrimp and tasso henican, and Creole gumbo, according to the restaurant.

Then, after the Stones' performance, he was spotted on the Fair Grounds Saturday in the wings of the Fais Do Do Stage for Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas.

He also heard Rhiannon Giddens, who snapped a selfie with the star after the show.

Go deeper:

Here are more photos of Jazz Fest 2024.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Original Big 7 and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs second-line through the Fair Grounds. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Anderson.Paak performs on Day 4 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Dancing is always on tap at the Fais Do-Do Stage. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Jazz Fest vendor Sweet Marie's made a delicious return to the Fair Grounds this year. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

The Jazz Fest flagpole is practically a homing device. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Viveca Hawkins of Dumpstaphunk performs at Jazz Fest 2024. The band's bassist, Nick Daniels III, died the week before the band 's performance. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A large yellow umbrella was a shady art installation by Columbian-American artist Basqo. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jon Batiste, right, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Dancing at Jazz Fest. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Liliana "Li" Saumet of Bomba Estereo at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Fans at the Gospel Tent during the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Douglas Mason/WireImage

Queen Latifah performs during the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Douglas Mason/WireImage

From left, Savannah Buffett, Delaney Buffett and Melanie Buffett participate in a jazz funeral for Jimmy Buffett at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

PJ Morton performs on Day 7 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images