Jazz Fest 2024: Best photos from the fest

Mick Jagger and Irma Thomas sing onstage, holding microphones and looking at each other.

Irma Thomas, right, joins the Rolling Stones onstage at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

That's a wrap on Jazz Fest 2024.

Why it matters: This year's edition of the New Orleans festival brought history-making moments, great dancing and good food. What more could you ask for?

It's not hard to pick a favorite moment.

  • You've got to love that Irma Thomas joined the Rolling Stones for "Time Is On My Side," a song she originally recorded and that the Stones later covered.
  • Then, later that night, the Stones' Ronnie Wood joined Thomas' band at Preservation Hall for another rendition of the tune.

Behind the scenes: Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger's fandom for south Louisiana was no act, either.

  • He grabbed dinner on Wednesday at Commander's Palace, where he had soft shell crab, shrimp and tasso henican, and Creole gumbo, according to the restaurant.
  • Then, after the Stones' performance, he was spotted on the Fair Grounds Saturday in the wings of the Fais Do Do Stage for Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas.
  • He also heard Rhiannon Giddens, who snapped a selfie with the star after the show.

Here are more photos of Jazz Fest 2024.

Mick Jagger sings into a microphone. His hair is lifted as though he is mid-jump.
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A young boy wearing a white suit with pink flowers dances in a second-line.
The Original Big 7 and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs second-line through the Fair Grounds. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
Anderson.Paak smiles at the microphone while drumming.
Anderson.Paak performs on Day 4 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Two couples dance at the Fais Do Do stage.
Dancing is always on tap at the Fais Do-Do Stage. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
A close-up image of a sweet potato turnover, covered in icing with a plastic fork sticking out of it. Jazz Fest vendors' booths are seen in the background.
Jazz Fest vendor Sweet Marie's made a delicious return to the Fair Grounds this year. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
A moving image of the flag pole at the center of Jazz Fest. The flags wave in the breeze.
The Jazz Fest flagpole is practically a homing device. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
VIveca Hawkins sings into a microphone on the Jazz Fest stage.
Viveca Hawkins of Dumpstaphunk performs at Jazz Fest 2024. The band's bassist, Nick Daniels III, died the week before the band 's performance. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
A woman with a small yellow umbrella dances below a large, sculptural yellow umbrella.
A large yellow umbrella was a shady art installation by Columbian-American artist Basqo. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios
Monk Boudreaux, wearing a bright yellow-feathered Mardi Gras Indian suit, bangs a tambourine in front of a microphone.
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Jon Batiste kneels next to Brandon "Taz" Niederauer as the guitarist leans back, also on his knees, to play the guitar.
Jon Batiste, right, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A woman dances while wearing a ball cap that says "SOUL."
Dancing at Jazz Fest. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Liliana "Li" Saumet of Bomba Estereo gestures into the air while wearing rainbow-colored streamers on her arms.
Liliana "Li" Saumet of Bomba Estereo at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Two women with second-line umbrellas dance at the front of an audience, who's all on their feet with hands in the air.
Fans at the Gospel Tent during the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Douglas Mason/WireImage
Queen Latifah sings into a microphone with both arms in the air, angled diagonally away from her body.
Queen Latifah performs during the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Douglas Mason/WireImage
A second-line ambles through a Jazz Fest crowd. Women lead the parade, holding up large photos of Jimmy Buffett while at Jazz Fest in various years.
From left, Savannah Buffett, Delaney Buffett and Melanie Buffett participate in a jazz funeral for Jimmy Buffett at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A close-up photo of PJ Morton sitting at a black piano, looking at the camera as he sings. A microphone hovers near his head.
PJ Morton performs on Day 7 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A photo shot from backstage as Nickel Creek performs. The backs of the band-members are seen as they play, and a packed crowd is beyond them.
Nickel Creek performs at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
