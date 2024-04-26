Jazz Fest adds shade, vodka in 2024
Jazz Fest has some cool new shady spots and added an option to spike your strawberry lemonade with vodka in 2024.
Why it matters: It's rare to see big changes at the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, so any edits feel impactful.
The intrigue: The new vodka option capitalizes on a long-standing, albeit little discussed, tradition of sneaking in a tipple to add to the strawberry lemonade.
- I will neither confirm nor deny partaking in said tradition.
- The official Jazz Fest version adds Tito's vodka for $15. (The cup is smaller than the original though.)
Dig in: Among the other new food options are vendors Fritai and Clesi's.
As for the shady spots, you'll find them near the Expedia Cultural Exchange Pavilion.
- One is a very large and very festive yellow second-line umbrella.
- The other is an extension of the pavilion itself.
