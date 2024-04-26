Apr 26, 2024 - Things to Do

Jazz Fest adds shade, vodka in 2024

A moving image of a woman dancing with a small yellow second-line umbrella underneath a sculpture of a large yellow second-line umbrella.
The second-line umbrella shady spot is a cool new addition to Jazz Fest 2024. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Jazz Fest has some cool new shady spots and added an option to spike your strawberry lemonade with vodka in 2024.

Why it matters: It's rare to see big changes at the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, so any edits feel impactful.

The intrigue: The new vodka option capitalizes on a long-standing, albeit little discussed, tradition of sneaking in a tipple to add to the strawberry lemonade.

  • I will neither confirm nor deny partaking in said tradition.
  • The official Jazz Fest version adds Tito's vodka for $15. (The cup is smaller than the original though.)

Dig in: Among the other new food options are vendors Fritai and Clesi's.

Metal scaffolding with yellow sunshades atop it sits adjacent to a white festival tent.
Additional shady space backs right up to the Cultural Exchange Pavilion to help cool off any overflow crowd. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

As for the shady spots, you'll find them near the Expedia Cultural Exchange Pavilion.

  • One is a very large and very festive yellow second-line umbrella.
  • The other is an extension of the pavilion itself.

