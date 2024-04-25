Jazz Fest 2024: Your guide to the first weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Young Men Olympian Association second-lines at Jazz Fest in 2018. Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Jazz Fest returns today, turning the Fair Grounds into a city within a city, dedicated to live music and local food, arts and crafts. Why it matters: Jazz Fest is one of New Orleans' largest and most consistent economic drivers — and it's just a lot of fun.

The lineup this weekend includes headliners like Widespread Panic, The Killers, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Heart and Vampire Weekend.

As is the norm, music venues beyond Fair Grounds are also lighting up with stellar programming all week long. Go deeper for Gambit's guide.

What's new: In 2024, the Cultural Exchange Pavilion will celebrate Columbia's art and music.

What's eatin': Panorama Foods brings back its crawfish bread, and Marie's Sugar Dumplings, which makes sweet potato pies and Chelsea's favorite turnovers, also returns.

Expect new food vendors like Clesi's and Fritai, too.

See the full food list.

What's missing: Jazz Fest is losing CD sales with a shift at the Rhythmporium to no longer sell physical music at the Fair Grounds. Go deeper.

The weather looks gorgeous. Expect it to be sunny and breezy with spotty clouds and highs in the low 80s.

Good reminders: The festival went cashless last year, and that continues this year, so don't forget your credit cards.

If you want to see the Rolling Stones next week, that day is separately ticketed and already sold out.

Here's what you can and can't bring to the fest.

Wear your sunscreen.

Jazz Fest cough? Maybe. Allergies could make you feel worse after attending this year.

The bottom line: This year's festival "will be big in every aspect," event founder Quint Davis said earlier this year.