What to know about The Rolling Stones day at Jazz Fest
The Rolling Stones are at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Thursday.
Why it matters: It took three tries, but it's finally happening.
If you go: Expect festival security to enforce different rules Thursday than what you might be used to when you get to the Fair Grounds.
- That includes different regulations for chairs and blankets. Namely, only small chairs with a "less than 19-inch footprint" are allowed through the gates.
- And no one can bring in blankets, tarps or other ground coverings, according to the festival website.
- You can still bring bags, backpacks, small coolers, factory-sealed bottles of water, snacks and any accommodations you might need to get around, such as wheelchairs and strollers.
- See the FAQ marked "What can you bring on May 2 (The Rolling Stones)"
The Fair Grounds also look a little different this year to accommodate the band's appearance and the crowd expected at the Festival Stage.
- Most vendors will continue sales as usual, but a festival spokesperson told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that some booths may shut down early.
- As the schedule shows, all Jazz Fest stages will shut down by 3:45pm, except for the Festival Stage.
- That stage, which has an expanded standing-room-only space this year, will continue with Dumpstaphunk until 4:25pm.
- The Rolling Stones are slated to play from 5-7pm.
Zoom out: Once Friday hits, it's back to Jazz Fest business as usual.
- Headliners the rest of the weekend include the Foo Fighters, Hozier, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Queen Latifah, Greta Van Fleet, Bonnie Raitt and Earth, Wind & Fire.
- And yep, Trombone Shorty will close out the Festival Stage on Sunday.
