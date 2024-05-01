Share on email (opens in new window)

Mick Jagger performs at NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. The Rolling Stones land in New Orleans for a Thursday performance at Jazz Fest. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

The Rolling Stones are at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Thursday. Why it matters: It took three tries, but it's finally happening.

If you go: Expect festival security to enforce different rules Thursday than what you might be used to when you get to the Fair Grounds.

That includes different regulations for chairs and blankets. Namely, only small chairs with a "less than 19-inch footprint" are allowed through the gates.

And no one can bring in blankets, tarps or other ground coverings, according to the festival website.

You can still bring bags, backpacks, small coolers, factory-sealed bottles of water, snacks and any accommodations you might need to get around, such as wheelchairs and strollers.

See the FAQ marked "What can you bring on May 2 (The Rolling Stones)"

The Fair Grounds also look a little different this year to accommodate the band's appearance and the crowd expected at the Festival Stage.

Most vendors will continue sales as usual, but a festival spokesperson told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that some booths may shut down early.

As the schedule shows, all Jazz Fest stages will shut down by 3:45pm, except for the Festival Stage.

That stage, which has an expanded standing-room-only space this year, will continue with Dumpstaphunk until 4:25pm.

The Rolling Stones are slated to play from 5-7pm.

Zoom out: Once Friday hits, it's back to Jazz Fest business as usual.

Headliners the rest of the weekend include the Foo Fighters, Hozier, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Queen Latifah, Greta Van Fleet, Bonnie Raitt and Earth, Wind & Fire.

And yep, Trombone Shorty will close out the Festival Stage on Sunday.

