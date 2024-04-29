2 hours ago - News

Pro-Palestine demonstrations ramp up in New Orleans

In two side-by-side photos, red spray paint is seen on the Presbytere building. It says "Free Gaza" and "The Pope called a cease-fire."

The Presbytére was vandalized last week with spray paint calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Photos: Courtesy of the lieutenant governor's office

At least 10 people were arrested Sunday during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Jackson Square, New Orleans police said.

The big picture: Protesters set up tents inside the fenced area and refused to leave after the park's 7pm closure, according to WWL.

  • As officers removed people, authorities say demonstrators struck them with various items.
  • Four officers were injured, NOPD said in a statement late Sunday.
  • Authorities did not say what charges the arrested people may face. They also didn't provide details about the officers' injuries.

State of play: Protests have ramped up locally and nationally related to the Israel-Hamas war.

