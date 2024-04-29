Pro-Palestine demonstrations ramp up in New Orleans
At least 10 people were arrested Sunday during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Jackson Square, New Orleans police said.
The big picture: Protesters set up tents inside the fenced area and refused to leave after the park's 7pm closure, according to WWL.
- As officers removed people, authorities say demonstrators struck them with various items.
- Four officers were injured, NOPD said in a statement late Sunday.
- Authorities did not say what charges the arrested people may face. They also didn't provide details about the officers' injuries.
State of play: Protests have ramped up locally and nationally related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Go deeper:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more