Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark on Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Iowa guard who lost to LSU when its women's basketball team won the national championship last year just beat Pete Maravich's scoring record. Why it matters: Iowa senior Caitlin Clark blew past the record first set by the LSU shooting guard known as Pistol Pete in 1970.

In Sunday's 93-83 win over Ohio State, Clark finished with 35 points, bringing her to a career total of 3,685, besting Maravich's record of 3,667.

The big picture: All joking aside, it's a great victory for Clark, and a huge win for women's sports.

What he said: Jaeson Maravich, the LSU star's son, told Yahoo Sports that he's a Clark fan himself.

"I'll be rooting for her and I'll be happy for her when she" breaks the record, he said.

Yes, but: Maravich set that record in just three seasons, while Clark tallied her points over four.

Go deeper: It's a magical season for Caitlin Clark