Livestream: Mardi Gras parades and Bourbon Street festivities in New Orleans

The Bra's Band plays among costumed revelers in the French Quarter on Feb. 9, 2024. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Happy Mardi Gras! This is New Orleans at its best, most beautiful and most glittery.

Get on out there, y'all.

If you can't join the frivolity in person, here are a few livestream options for the parades, French Quarter festivities and the Meeting of the Courts.

Zulu

The Krewe of Zulu rolls at 8am on Mardi Gras Day. Decorated coconuts are the signature throw. Photo: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Zulu rolls at 8am Mardi Gras Day (route and tracker).

Royalty: Businessman Melvin Labat is King Zulu, and Angelique Roché reigns this year as queen. Read more about them.

Livestream: NOLA.com's ParadeCam.

Rex

The Rex parade bulletin for its 2024 theme, "The Two Worlds of Lacadio Hearn." Image: Courtesy of Rex

Rex rolls at 10:30am Mardi Gras Day (route and tracker) followed by Elks Orleans and Crescent City (route and tracker).

Royalty: Rex 2024 is retired businessman John Menge Eastman, and his queen is Elizabeth Brent Montgomery, a Newman grad and a senior at the University of Alabama. Read more about them.

Livestream: NOLA.com's ParadeCam.

Bourbon Street livecam

EarthCam has a 24/7 livestream on Bourbon Street near St. Peter Street. (Livestream)

Cats Meow has a 24/7 livestream of the karaoke stage from the Bourbon Street venue. (Livestream)

Rex-Comus ball

The Dancing Heads return tonight at the Meeting of the Courts of Rex and Comus. WYES airs the spectacle live at 7pm. Don't miss the hot takes on X. (Livestream)

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional livestream links.