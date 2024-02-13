Livestream: Mardi Gras parades and Bourbon Street festivities in New Orleans
Happy Mardi Gras! This is New Orleans at its best, most beautiful and most glittery.
- Get on out there, y'all.
If you can't join the frivolity in person, here are a few livestream options for the parades, French Quarter festivities and the Meeting of the Courts.
Zulu
Zulu rolls at 8am Mardi Gras Day (route and tracker).
Royalty: Businessman Melvin Labat is King Zulu, and Angelique Roché reigns this year as queen. Read more about them.
Livestream: NOLA.com's ParadeCam.
Rex
Rex rolls at 10:30am Mardi Gras Day (route and tracker) followed by Elks Orleans and Crescent City (route and tracker).
Royalty: Rex 2024 is retired businessman John Menge Eastman, and his queen is Elizabeth Brent Montgomery, a Newman grad and a senior at the University of Alabama. Read more about them.
Livestream: NOLA.com's ParadeCam.
Bourbon Street livecam
- EarthCam has a 24/7 livestream on Bourbon Street near St. Peter Street. (Livestream)
- Cats Meow has a 24/7 livestream of the karaoke stage from the Bourbon Street venue. (Livestream)
Rex-Comus ball
The Dancing Heads return tonight at the Meeting of the Courts of Rex and Comus. WYES airs the spectacle live at 7pm. Don't miss the hot takes on X. (Livestream)
Go deeper:
- Full parade schedule
- Mardi Gras bingo card
- My flower-covered boots are more than a Mardi Gras costume
- 7 unsung heroes of Mardi Gras
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional livestream links.
