New Orleans Mardi Gras bingo card: How many squares can you get?
Happy Mardi Gras, y'all! One of the glorious parts of the season is the shared experiences we all get to have.
- We put together this bingo card to celebrate those moments, big and small.
We've got about half of these squares crossed off on our personal boards so far. What about you?
Your feedback: We ran this card in our newsletter a week ago and asked what additions you would make. Here are some of our favorites.
- Deborah S. suggests a king cake party.
- Clifford D. suggests King Cake Baby. Yes! We crossed him off already!
- Chris B. suggests catch a throw and give it to someone immediately OR catch a throw with another person and decide through your eyes who gets it.
