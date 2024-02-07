27 mins ago - Culture
Axios New Orleans hosts King Cake Baby happy hour
If you didn't make it to our Urban South happy hour on Tuesday, then you really missed a great event.
- Dreams were lived out. Kids were scared. Selfies were snapped.
Why it matters: We had a blast hosting Axios New Orleans readers, snapping selfies and debating whether King Cake Baby is cute or creepy.
- Consensus: both.
It'd be hard to pick the readers who seemed most excited to join us.
- Was it Steve, who told me that meeting King Cake Baby was an actual bucket-list item?
- Or was it Jessi and Dan, who brought a framed photo, in which they are captured nine years ago smiling on their wedding day ... with King Cake Baby?
It also happened to be my one-year work anniversary at Axios.
- Thanks for celebrating with me!
- As reader Jacob said on his way out the door, it was the stuff of dreams and nightmares.
