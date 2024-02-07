Axios New Orleans hosts King Cake Baby happy hour

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's really wild that we got away with hosting this event. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

If you didn't make it to our Urban South happy hour on Tuesday, then you really missed a great event.

Dreams were lived out. Kids were scared. Selfies were snapped.

Why it matters: We had a blast hosting Axios New Orleans readers, snapping selfies and debating whether King Cake Baby is cute or creepy.

Consensus: both.

Readers waited patiently for their chance to meet the night's star. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

It'd be hard to pick the readers who seemed most excited to join us.

Was it Steve, who told me that meeting King Cake Baby was an actual bucket-list item?

Or was it Jessi and Dan, who brought a framed photo, in which they are captured nine years ago smiling on their wedding day ... with King Cake Baby?

It also happened to be my one-year work anniversary at Axios.

Thanks for celebrating with me!

As reader Jacob said on his way out the door, it was the stuff of dreams and nightmares.

It was really so nice to meet all of you! Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios