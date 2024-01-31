2 hours ago - Things to Do
Join us for happy hour with King Cake Baby
Our word of the year is "unhinged" at Axios New Orleans, and we're starting now.
- When we heard that with just $150 and a couple of weird ideas, you can book King Cake Baby for private events, we didn't waste any time.
What's happening: Join us for drinks, mingling and selfies with the NBA's creepiest mascot Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Urban South Brewery.
Why it matters: We're buying the first round, if you RSVP.
Zoom in: Come tell us what you love and what you hate about the Axios New Orleans newsletter.
- Plus, snap a selfie with King Cake Baby while you're here. He'll hang out from 6pm to 6:30pm.
What's next: Urban South hosts trivia night at 6:30pm. You're welcome to stick around!
