King Cake Baby will be the special guest at the Axios New Orleans happy hour. Chelsea Brasted, left, and Carlie Kollath Wells are the writers at Axios New Orleans. Photos: Sean Gardner/Getty Images, David Aleman for Axios.

Our word of the year is "unhinged" at Axios New Orleans, and we're starting now.

When we heard that with just $150 and a couple of weird ideas, you can book King Cake Baby for private events, we didn't waste any time.

What's happening: Join us for drinks, mingling and selfies with the NBA's creepiest mascot Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Urban South Brewery.

Why it matters: We're buying the first round, if you RSVP.

Zoom in: Come tell us what you love and what you hate about the Axios New Orleans newsletter.

Plus, snap a selfie with King Cake Baby while you're here. He'll hang out from 6pm to 6:30pm.

What's next: Urban South hosts trivia night at 6:30pm. You're welcome to stick around!

RSVP now.