Join us for happy hour with King Cake Baby

Photo shows King Cake Baby, Chelsea and Carlie in a combo photo.

King Cake Baby will be the special guest at the Axios New Orleans happy hour. Chelsea Brasted, left, and Carlie Kollath Wells are the writers at Axios New Orleans. Photos: Sean Gardner/Getty Images, David Aleman for Axios.

Our word of the year is "unhinged" at Axios New Orleans, and we're starting now.

  • When we heard that with just $150 and a couple of weird ideas, you can book King Cake Baby for private events, we didn't waste any time.

What's happening: Join us for drinks, mingling and selfies with the NBA's creepiest mascot Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Urban South Brewery.

Why it matters: We're buying the first round, if you RSVP.

Zoom in: Come tell us what you love and what you hate about the Axios New Orleans newsletter.

  • Plus, snap a selfie with King Cake Baby while you're here. He'll hang out from 6pm to 6:30pm.

What's next: Urban South hosts trivia night at 6:30pm. You're welcome to stick around!

RSVP now.

King Cake Baby puts his finger in his mouth
Oh, the terror! Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
