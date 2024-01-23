King Cake Baby, the NBA's creepiest mascot, returns to New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Pelicans' seasonal mascot, King Cake Baby, appears at games during Mardi Gras. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Hide your wife, and hide your kids because the NBA's creepiest mascot has returned to New Orleans.

Driving the news: The King Cake Baby is back in the Smoothie King Center for Mardi Gras.

The diaper-clad mascot will be at all home games through Feb. 5, according to Pelicans spokesperson Sam Shannon. He'll also be at the King Cake Festival in Thibodaux this weekend.

Zoom in: He's available for private bookings too, Shannon tells Axios. It's $150 for 30 minutes and $300 for an hour.

The King Cake Baby runs around in nothing but a diaper, bib, socks and a crown. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images