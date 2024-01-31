Share on email (opens in new window)

Any closer, and you'll have to get your own. Dough Nguyener's cafe su da king cake is filled with Vietnamese coffee. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

As the saying goes, if you dream it, you can put it in a king cake (or something like that).

And at Dough Nguyener's bakery in Gretna, one dream involves a Vietnamese coffee-filled delight that is a must-try this Mardi Gras.

Driving the news: Dough Nguyener's king cakes were well-known even before the bakery opened, and that reputation is well-earned.

The king cake ($34.95) is a braided brioche laden with royal icing and filled with a brown sugar-colored cafe sua da (Vietnamese coffee) filling.

Fair warning: The filling might jump out a little when you cut into the cake, which is something I should have told my husband before he dove in.

The filling is sweet, but bitter, and combines two flavors that already go so perfectly well together that you'll be wondering how no one thought of this before.

