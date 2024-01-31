2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Dough Nguyener's Vietnamese coffee-filled king cake is a must-try
As the saying goes, if you dream it, you can put it in a king cake (or something like that).
- And at Dough Nguyener's bakery in Gretna, one dream involves a Vietnamese coffee-filled delight that is a must-try this Mardi Gras.
Driving the news: Dough Nguyener's king cakes were well-known even before the bakery opened, and that reputation is well-earned.
The king cake ($34.95) is a braided brioche laden with royal icing and filled with a brown sugar-colored cafe sua da (Vietnamese coffee) filling.
- Fair warning: The filling might jump out a little when you cut into the cake, which is something I should have told my husband before he dove in.
- The filling is sweet, but bitter, and combines two flavors that already go so perfectly well together that you'll be wondering how no one thought of this before.
