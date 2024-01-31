2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Dough Nguyener's Vietnamese coffee-filled king cake is a must-try

headshot
A cut king-cake is viewed from the side. A coffee filling is seen threaded through the brioche.

Any closer, and you'll have to get your own. Dough Nguyener's cafe su da king cake is filled with Vietnamese coffee. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

As the saying goes, if you dream it, you can put it in a king cake (or something like that).

  • And at Dough Nguyener's bakery in Gretna, one dream involves a Vietnamese coffee-filled delight that is a must-try this Mardi Gras.

Driving the news: Dough Nguyener's king cakes were well-known even before the bakery opened, and that reputation is well-earned.

The king cake ($34.95) is a braided brioche laden with royal icing and filled with a brown sugar-colored cafe sua da (Vietnamese coffee) filling.

  • Fair warning: The filling might jump out a little when you cut into the cake, which is something I should have told my husband before he dove in.
  • The filling is sweet, but bitter, and combines two flavors that already go so perfectly well together that you'll be wondering how no one thought of this before.

Go deeper: 10must-try king cakes for this Mardi Gras.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more