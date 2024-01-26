1 hour ago - Music

Your guide to New Orleans concerts in spring 2024

There might be no better time to be a music fan in New Orleans than in the spring.

Driving the news: That's because it's also festival season, when performers from around the world converge on the city for big bookings.

  • We're rounding up some of the biggest acts heading our way between now and early summer.

Worth noting: The two weeks around Jazz Fest are always positively stacked, and we simply couldn't include everything here. But know that those days are an absolute music feast.

  • Plus, there's always local music on tap, regardless of the time of year, in New Orleans' clubs. The WWOZ Live Wire is a great chronicler of that.

Zoom out: The year's most talked-about concert isn't until the fall when Taylor Swift arrives for a three-night stand at the Caesars Superdome.

February

  • Feb. 3: Trombone Shorty with Nelly, Dumpstaphunk, the Soul Rebels and Juvenile  for Shorty Gras. (Details)
  • Feb. 12: Mannie Fresh with the Ying Yang Twins. (Details)
  • Feb. 17: The Eagles with Steely Dan. (Details)
  • Feb. 21: Noname. (Details)
  • Feb. 25: Hurray for the Riff Raff. (Details)
  • Feb. 28: Stevie Nicks. (Details)

March

April

  • Apr. 5: Ledisi. (Details)
  • Apr. 6: Zach Williams. (Details)
  • Apr. 11: Parker McColllum. (Details)
  • Apr. 12: Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz. (Details)
  • Apr. 13: Brothers Osborne. (Details)
  • Apr. 13: Kountry Wayne. (Details)
  • Apr. 19: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears. (Details)
  • Apr. 24: The Flaming Lips. (Details)
  • Apr. 26: CimaFunk and La Tribu. (Details)
  • Apr. 27: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown. (Details)
  • Apr. 27 and 28: St. Paul and the Broken Bones. (Details for the 27th, details for the 28th

May

  • May 1: The Radiators. (Details)
  • May 2: JJ Grey and Mofro with Samantha Fish. (Details)
  • May 3: Teskey Brothers. (Details)
  • May 5: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic. (Details)
  • May 7: Bad Bunny. (Details)
  • May 9: Dwight Yoakum. (Details)
  • May 16: Brooks & Dunn. (Details)
  • May 16: G Flip. (Details)
  • May 19: Taking Back Sunday. (Details)
