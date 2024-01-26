1 hour ago - Music
Your guide to New Orleans concerts in spring 2024
There might be no better time to be a music fan in New Orleans than in the spring.
Driving the news: That's because it's also festival season, when performers from around the world converge on the city for big bookings.
- We're rounding up some of the biggest acts heading our way between now and early summer.
Worth noting: The two weeks around Jazz Fest are always positively stacked, and we simply couldn't include everything here. But know that those days are an absolute music feast.
- Plus, there's always local music on tap, regardless of the time of year, in New Orleans' clubs. The WWOZ Live Wire is a great chronicler of that.
Zoom out: The year's most talked-about concert isn't until the fall when Taylor Swift arrives for a three-night stand at the Caesars Superdome.
February
- Feb. 3: Trombone Shorty with Nelly, Dumpstaphunk, the Soul Rebels and Juvenile for Shorty Gras. (Details)
- Feb. 12: Mannie Fresh with the Ying Yang Twins. (Details)
- Feb. 17: The Eagles with Steely Dan. (Details)
- Feb. 21: Noname. (Details)
- Feb. 25: Hurray for the Riff Raff. (Details)
- Feb. 28: Stevie Nicks. (Details)
March
- Mar. 2: Olivia Rodrigo. (Details)
- Mar. 6 and 7: Drake and J. Cole. (Details)
- Mar. 14: Burna Boy. (Details)
- Mar. 18: Nicki Minaj. (Details)
April
- Apr. 5: Ledisi. (Details)
- Apr. 6: Zach Williams. (Details)
- Apr. 11: Parker McColllum. (Details)
- Apr. 12: Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz. (Details)
- Apr. 13: Brothers Osborne. (Details)
- Apr. 13: Kountry Wayne. (Details)
- Apr. 19: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears. (Details)
- Apr. 24: The Flaming Lips. (Details)
- Apr. 26: CimaFunk and La Tribu. (Details)
- Apr. 27: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown. (Details)
- Apr. 27 and 28: St. Paul and the Broken Bones. (Details for the 27th, details for the 28th
May
- May 1: The Radiators. (Details)
- May 2: JJ Grey and Mofro with Samantha Fish. (Details)
- May 3: Teskey Brothers. (Details)
- May 5: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic. (Details)
- May 7: Bad Bunny. (Details)
- May 9: Dwight Yoakum. (Details)
- May 16: Brooks & Dunn. (Details)
- May 16: G Flip. (Details)
- May 19: Taking Back Sunday. (Details)
