Your guide to New Orleans concerts in spring 2024

Olivia Rodrigo arrives in New Orleans on March 2, 2024. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

There might be no better time to be a music fan in New Orleans than in the spring.

Driving the news: That's because it's also festival season, when performers from around the world converge on the city for big bookings.

We're rounding up some of the biggest acts heading our way between now and early summer.

Worth noting: The two weeks around Jazz Fest are always positively stacked, and we simply couldn't include everything here. But know that those days are an absolute music feast.

Plus, there's always local music on tap, regardless of the time of year, in New Orleans' clubs. The WWOZ Live Wire is a great chronicler of that.

Zoom out: The year's most talked-about concert isn't until the fall when Taylor Swift arrives for a three-night stand at the Caesars Superdome.

February

Feb. 3: Trombone Shorty with Nelly, Dumpstaphunk, the Soul Rebels and Juvenile for Shorty Gras. (Details)

Feb. 12: Mannie Fresh with the Ying Yang Twins. (Details)

Feb. 17: The Eagles with Steely Dan. (Details)

Feb. 21: Noname. (Details)

Feb. 25: Hurray for the Riff Raff. (Details)

Feb. 28: Stevie Nicks. (Details)

March

Mar. 2: Olivia Rodrigo. (Details)

Mar. 6 and 7: Drake and J. Cole. (Details)

Mar. 14: Burna Boy. (Details)

Mar. 18: Nicki Minaj. (Details)

April

Apr. 5: Ledisi. (Details)

Apr. 6: Zach Williams. (Details)

Apr. 11: Parker McColllum. (Details)

Apr. 12: Keyshia Cole and Trey Songz. (Details)

Apr. 13: Brothers Osborne. (Details)

Apr. 13: Kountry Wayne. (Details)

Apr. 19: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears. (Details)

Apr. 24: The Flaming Lips. (Details)

Apr. 26: CimaFunk and La Tribu. (Details)

Apr. 27: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown. (Details)

Apr. 27 and 28: St. Paul and the Broken Bones. (Details for the 27th, details for the 28th

May