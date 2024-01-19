Data: PurpleLab HealthNexus database; Map: Axios Visuals

Louisiana has one of the country's highest prescribing rates for anti-obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, according to insurance claims data provided to Axios by health analytics company PurpleLab.

The big picture: The South in general had higher prescribing rates last year for the buzzy class of diabetes and anti-obesity medications.

Why it matters: The data offers a snapshot of where drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, seen as game-changers in the fight against obesity, are most in demand in the United States.

The states with the highest prescribing rates are also among those with greater prevalence of diabetes and obesity, per CDC data, a rough indication that the medicines may be getting to areas where they are in greatest need while shortages, high price tags and insurance restrictions have limited their use.

Details: Kentucky had the highest rate at 20.7 prescriptions dispensed per 1,000 people, followed by West Virginia (18.9), Alaska (17.5), Mississippi (16.1) and Louisiana (15.4).

Rhode Island had the lowest rate (3.7).

Zoom in: The data is based on a collection of 1.9 billion claims from private insurers, as well as Medicare — which only covers GLP-1s to treat diabetes — and Medicaid.

It captures prescriptions for Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, which has been widely prescribed off-label for weight loss, and Wegovy, which was approved for weight loss in 2021.

It also includes Eli Lilly's diabetes medication Mounjaro and its anti-obesity medication, Zepbound, which was approved by the FDA in November.

The data lumps the prescriptions together, so it's not possible to tease out how often these drugs are being prescribed for obesity versus diabetes.

Nor does the data show how long patients took the medications. A previous analysis from Prime Therapeutics found about two-thirds of patients who go on the drugs for weight loss stopped them within a year.

The intrigue: Yes, we've all read about Hollywood's obsession with these drugs — so if it seems that California's prescribing rate is lower than expected, the data doesn't pick up prescriptions that were paid for in cash.

A month's supply of these drugs paid for fully out of pocket will typically set you back between $900 and $1,300.

Go deeper: Doctors grapple with patients' demand for weight-loss drugs