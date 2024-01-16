Another cold front on the way for New Orleans metro

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cover your tropical plants this week to protect them from freezing temps. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans metro has a bitterly cold week in the forecast, courtesy of an arctic blast and another strong cold front on the way.

Why it matters: The freezing temps are dangerous to people, pets, pipes and plants. Take precautions.

Temps will be back in the 60s on Thursday before another cold front freezes the region Friday night.

Driving the news: The polar vortex shut down New Orleans Tuesday with icy roads and "feels like" temps in the teens.

Most schools and government buildings were closed, and officials warned residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. Check road conditions.

More school closures are planned for Wednesday. (list)

What's they're saying: "Well today has been downright cold for these parts," wrote the National Weather Service in Slidell in their Tuesday afternoon forecast.

Shreveport was blanketed in snow and ice, giving retired Olympic figure skater Oksana Baiul the opportunity to show off her skills.

Some snow fell in parts of Louisiana. Photo: Courtesy of Louisiana State Police

What's happening: Tuesday night is expected to be even colder as the arctic air settles in.

Good news — no rain is forecast so icy roads shouldn't be a problem Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

It could feel like 6 degrees in Covington overnight, NWS says, and 13 in New Orleans. A hard freeze warning is in effect for both sides of the lake.

What's next: New Orleans will start to thaw Wednesday, with temps climbing into the 40s. By Thursday, we'll be in the 60s with a chance of rain. (Full forecast)

Another cold front is expected to drop temps in the 20s Friday night. The cold weather will stick around through the weekend.

But, we could be back into the 70s by Tuesday, NWS says.

Here's hoping things warm up for Mardi Gras. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The big picture: Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency related to the winter weather.

New Orleans' overnight warming center for unhoused people is through Thursday morning.

Jefferson Parish also has opened warming shelters.

Entergy New Orleans, Entergy Louisiana and the Sewerage & Water Board are suspending shutoffs and disconnections temporarily.

Threat level: Check on your neighbors and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay this week.

Wrap your outside faucets, and run the indoor faucet that's farthest away from the water meter to minimize the chance of pipes freezing. The water should be a thin trickle. (More tips)

Ice accumulates on a palmetto leave Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024, in Metairie. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

