Another cold front on the way for New Orleans metro
New Orleans metro has a bitterly cold week in the forecast, courtesy of an arctic blast and another strong cold front on the way.
Why it matters: The freezing temps are dangerous to people, pets, pipes and plants. Take precautions.
- Temps will be back in the 60s on Thursday before another cold front freezes the region Friday night.
Driving the news: The polar vortex shut down New Orleans Tuesday with icy roads and "feels like" temps in the teens.
- Most schools and government buildings were closed, and officials warned residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. Check road conditions.
- More school closures are planned for Wednesday. (list)
What's they're saying: "Well today has been downright cold for these parts," wrote the National Weather Service in Slidell in their Tuesday afternoon forecast.
- Shreveport was blanketed in snow and ice, giving retired Olympic figure skater Oksana Baiul the opportunity to show off her skills.
What's happening: Tuesday night is expected to be even colder as the arctic air settles in.
- Good news — no rain is forecast so icy roads shouldn't be a problem Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
- It could feel like 6 degrees in Covington overnight, NWS says, and 13 in New Orleans. A hard freeze warning is in effect for both sides of the lake.
What's next: New Orleans will start to thaw Wednesday, with temps climbing into the 40s. By Thursday, we'll be in the 60s with a chance of rain. (Full forecast)
- Another cold front is expected to drop temps in the 20s Friday night. The cold weather will stick around through the weekend.
- But, we could be back into the 70s by Tuesday, NWS says.
The big picture: Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency related to the winter weather.
- New Orleans' overnight warming center for unhoused people is through Thursday morning.
- Jefferson Parish also has opened warming shelters.
- Entergy New Orleans, Entergy Louisiana and the Sewerage & Water Board are suspending shutoffs and disconnections temporarily.
Threat level: Check on your neighbors and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay this week.
- Wrap your outside faucets, and run the indoor faucet that's farthest away from the water meter to minimize the chance of pipes freezing. The water should be a thin trickle. (More tips)
