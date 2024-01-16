Another cold front on the way for New Orleans metro

1 hour ago - Climate

Photo shows tarps covering plants in front of a large home in New Orleans.

Cover your tropical plants this week to protect them from freezing temps. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans metro has a bitterly cold week in the forecast, courtesy of an arctic blast and another strong cold front on the way.

Why it matters: The freezing temps are dangerous to people, pets, pipes and plants. Take precautions.

  • Temps will be back in the 60s on Thursday before another cold front freezes the region Friday night.

Driving the news: The polar vortex shut down New Orleans Tuesday with icy roads and "feels like" temps in the teens.

What's they're saying: "Well today has been downright cold for these parts," wrote the National Weather Service in Slidell in their Tuesday afternoon forecast.

Photo shows a sunrise with snow on the road
Some snow fell in parts of Louisiana. Photo: Courtesy of Louisiana State Police

What's happening: Tuesday night is expected to be even colder as the arctic air settles in.

  • Good news — no rain is forecast so icy roads shouldn't be a problem Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
  • It could feel like 6 degrees in Covington overnight, NWS says, and 13 in New Orleans. A hard freeze warning is in effect for both sides of the lake.

What's next: New Orleans will start to thaw Wednesday, with temps climbing into the 40s. By Thursday, we'll be in the 60s with a chance of rain. (Full forecast)

  • Another cold front is expected to drop temps in the 20s Friday night. The cold weather will stick around through the weekend.
  • But, we could be back into the 70s by Tuesday, NWS says.
Photo shows a house with a Mardi Gras flag and covered plants.
Here's hoping things warm up for Mardi Gras. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The big picture: Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency related to the winter weather.

  • New Orleans' overnight warming center for unhoused people is through Thursday morning.
  • Jefferson Parish also has opened warming shelters.
  • Entergy New Orleans, Entergy Louisiana and the Sewerage & Water Board are suspending shutoffs and disconnections temporarily.

Threat level: Check on your neighbors and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay this week.

  • Wrap your outside faucets, and run the indoor faucet that's farthest away from the water meter to minimize the chance of pipes freezing. The water should be a thin trickle. (More tips)
Photo shows ice on a palmetto leaf in Metairie
Ice accumulates on a palmetto leave Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024, in Metairie. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

