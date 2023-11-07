11 must-try soups in New Orleans metro

Share on email (opens in new window)

Try the oyster milk soup at R&O's in Bucktown. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

It's November, which means soup season in New Orleans. Just be prepared to be cozy in 80-degree weather.

Why it matters: New Orleans has excellent food all year, but this is when restaurants double down on their soups du jour.

Here are about a dozen soups worth your time.

Worth noting: Menus change frequently. Call ahead if you are looking for a specific dish.

Gumbo

A spoonful of Li'l Dizzy's gumbo. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Gumbos are in a category of their own. Check out this list of our five must-try gumbos in New Orleans.

Yakamein

Yakamein is a savory combo of spaghetti noodles, broth, green onions and usually beef or shrimp. Photo: Paul Broussard/neworleans.com

Chef Linda Green is "The Yakamein Lady" and can be found around town ladling her noodle soup into big styrofoam cups and topping it with green onions and a boiled egg.

She's featured on the Netflix series "Street Food: USA."

Follow her on Instagram for her pop-up locations.

Turtle soup

At Commander's Palace, turtle soup is finished at the table with a pour of sherry. Photo: Sam Cusimano/neworleans.com

Yes, turtle soup is made with turtle meat. It's often finished with a generous pour of sherry at the table.

Commander's Palace, Brennan's, Galatoire's, Arnaud's, Broussard's and Mandina's are excellent places to get this classic dish.

Pho

The beef pho at Mopho comes with several cuts of beef plus mushrooms, braised greens and a poached egg. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans metro is blessed with a large Vietnamese American population, which has led to a vibrant restaurant scene.

Pho — a noodle soup made with a savory broth and your choice of meat — is a standard at many of the classic Vietnamese restaurants like Pho Tau Bay, Pho Bang, Lily's Cafe, 9 Roses, Tan Dinh and Kim Anh's Noodle House.

You can also also find modern takes on pho at places like Mopho, Magasin and Ba Chi Canteen.

Bisque

Barrow's usually has a bisque option on its menu. Photo: Justen Williams/neworleans.com

Seafood bisque in New Orleans usually focuses on crab, crawfish or shrimp.

Try the bisque at Barrow's Catfish, Gabrielle Restaurant and Vincent's Italian Cuisine.

Stuffed artichoke

Stuffed artichoke soup is served at A Tavola in Metairie. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This is the soup version of Creole stuffed artichokes: creamy with artichoke hearts, croutons and cheese.

Looks for stuffed artichoke soup in the hot deli at Rouses and on the menu at A Tavola in Metairie.

French onion soup

Cafe Degas is known for its French onion soup. Photo: Cheryl Gerber/neworleans.com

Hot soup topped with bread and cheese! Let's hear it for French onion soup.

Eat a bowl under the oaks at Cafe Degas.

Oyster milk soup

R&O's in Bucktown serves oyster milk soup. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans doesn't do oyster chowder (hush your mouth with that Yankee talk). But you will find several varieties of oyster soup on menus.

R&O's in Bucktown has an option it calls oyster milk soup that's served with a basket of crackers.

High Hat does a seasonal oyster fennel soup that's to die for, and Dorignac's will occasionally have oysters Rockefeller soup in their deli.

Caldo de res

Don't pass up the deli at Ideal Market and its soup of the day. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Caldo de res is a Mexican beef soup at Ideal Market. It's filled with chunks of beef and vegetables like squash and carrots.

Ideal Market serves it to go only with a side of warm tortillas and rice.

Fiesta Latina in Kenner is a great spot if you are looking to sit down for a bowl of this beef soup. Also try the seafood soup (sopa de mariscos) and menudo.

Lentil soup

The lentil soup at Almasgoof in Metairie is topped with a squeeze of fresh lemon and sopped up with fresh Turkish bread. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The lentil soup at Iraqi restaurant Almasgoof is comforting like Grandma's, but the brightness from the fresh lemon adds something new.

Same for the fresh Turkish bread you can get for dipping.

Try the special Iraqi tea to round out your meal.

Ramen

Nomiya on Magazine Street has several ramen options, including a veggie version. Photo: Paul Broussard/neworleans.com

New Orleans is getting more ramen options that have traditional and fusion options.

Try Nomiya, Union Ramen Bar, Hangout Ramen, Banana Blossom and Izakaya Little Tokyo.

Other restaurants with great soups:

Miss Shirley's.

St. James Cheese Company.

Muriel's.

Acropolis in Metairie.

NOLA Korea.

Ming's.

📣 Who has the best soup in New Orleans metro? Tell us at [email protected].