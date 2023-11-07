21 mins ago - Food and Drink

11 must-try soups in New Orleans metro

Try the oyster milk soup at R&O's in Bucktown. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

It's November, which means soup season in New Orleans. Just be prepared to be cozy in 80-degree weather.

Why it matters: New Orleans has excellent food all year, but this is when restaurants double down on their soups du jour.

  • Here are about a dozen soups worth your time.

Worth noting: Menus change frequently. Call ahead if you are looking for a specific dish.

Gumbo

Photo shows a cup of gumbo
A spoonful of Li'l Dizzy's gumbo. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Gumbos are in a category of their own. Check out this list of our five must-try gumbos in New Orleans.

Yakamein

Photo shows a cup of yakamein with shrimp, beef and a boiled egg.
Yakamein is a savory combo of spaghetti noodles, broth, green onions and usually beef or shrimp. Photo: Paul Broussard/neworleans.com

Chef Linda Green is "The Yakamein Lady" and can be found around town ladling her noodle soup into big styrofoam cups and topping it with green onions and a boiled egg.

Turtle soup

Photo shows sherry being poured in turtle soup at Commander's Palace
At Commander's Palace, turtle soup is finished at the table with a pour of sherry. Photo: Sam Cusimano/neworleans.com

Yes, turtle soup is made with turtle meat. It's often finished with a generous pour of sherry at the table.

  • Commander's Palace, Brennan's, Galatoire's, Arnaud's, Broussard's and Mandina's are excellent places to get this classic dish.

Pho

Photo shows a bowl of beef pho at Mopho in New Orleans
The beef pho at Mopho comes with several cuts of beef plus mushrooms, braised greens and a poached egg. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans metro is blessed with a large Vietnamese American population, which has led to a vibrant restaurant scene.

  • Pho — a noodle soup made with a savory broth and your choice of meat — is a standard at many of the classic Vietnamese restaurants like Pho Tau Bay, Pho Bang, Lily's Cafe, 9 Roses, Tan Dinh and Kim Anh's Noodle House.
  • You can also also find modern takes on pho at places like Mopho, Magasin and Ba Chi Canteen.

Bisque

Photo shows bisque in a bowl served with bread
Barrow's usually has a bisque option on its menu. Photo: Justen Williams/neworleans.com

Seafood bisque in New Orleans usually focuses on crab, crawfish or shrimp.

  • Try the bisque at Barrow's Catfish, Gabrielle Restaurant and Vincent's Italian Cuisine.

Stuffed artichoke

Photo shows a bowl of stuffed artichoke soup
Stuffed artichoke soup is served at A Tavola in Metairie. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This is the soup version of Creole stuffed artichokes: creamy with artichoke hearts, croutons and cheese.

  • Looks for stuffed artichoke soup in the hot deli at Rouses and on the menu at A Tavola in Metairie.

French onion soup

Photo shows a bowl of French onion soup
Cafe Degas is known for its French onion soup. Photo: Cheryl Gerber/neworleans.com

Hot soup topped with bread and cheese! Let's hear it for French onion soup.

  • Eat a bowl under the oaks at Cafe Degas.

Oyster milk soup

Photo shows a bowl of a cream-based oyster soup at R&Os.
R&O's in Bucktown serves oyster milk soup. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans doesn't do oyster chowder (hush your mouth with that Yankee talk). But you will find several varieties of oyster soup on menus.

  • R&O's in Bucktown has an option it calls oyster milk soup that's served with a basket of crackers.
  • High Hat does a seasonal oyster fennel soup that's to die for, and Dorignac's will occasionally have oysters Rockefeller soup in their deli.

Caldo de res

Photo shows a container of sopa de res served with tortillas and rice.
Don't pass up the deli at Ideal Market and its soup of the day. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Caldo de res is a Mexican beef soup at Ideal Market. It's filled with chunks of beef and vegetables like squash and carrots.

  • Ideal Market serves it to go only with a side of warm tortillas and rice.

Fiesta Latina in Kenner is a great spot if you are looking to sit down for a bowl of this beef soup. Also try the seafood soup (sopa de mariscos) and menudo.

Lentil soup

Photo shows a bowl of lentil soup with hummus, bread, Iraqi black tea and eggplant soup.
The lentil soup at Almasgoof in Metairie is topped with a squeeze of fresh lemon and sopped up with fresh Turkish bread. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The lentil soup at Iraqi restaurant Almasgoof is comforting like Grandma's, but the brightness from the fresh lemon adds something new.

  • Same for the fresh Turkish bread you can get for dipping.
  • Try the special Iraqi tea to round out your meal.

Ramen

Photo shows a bowl of ramen and edamame
Nomiya on Magazine Street has several ramen options, including a veggie version. Photo: Paul Broussard/neworleans.com

New Orleans is getting more ramen options that have traditional and fusion options.

  • Try Nomiya, Union Ramen Bar, Hangout Ramen, Banana Blossom and Izakaya Little Tokyo.

Other restaurants with great soups:

  • Miss Shirley's.
  • St. James Cheese Company.
  • Muriel's.
  • Acropolis in Metairie.
  • NOLA Korea.
  • Ming's.

📣 Who has the best soup in New Orleans metro? Tell us at [email protected].

