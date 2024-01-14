1 hour ago - Climate

New Orleans expected to have coldest day so far of winter

headshot
Illustration of a map of the United States wearing a knit scarf.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

New Orleans this week is slated to have its coldest day of winter so far, thanks to an arctic blast that's moving across the country.

Driving the news: Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low 20s on the south shore, according to the National Weather Service.

  • The cold snap is expected to arrive Monday and stick around through Thursday.
  • The city has opened warming shelters and activated its freeze plan.

Snow? Sadly, no, forecasters say we aren't going to have a sneaux day.

  • But, rain is possible Monday with maybe a brief period of freezing rain or sleet on the North Shore, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

State of play: Several days of freezing temperatures are expected, with hard freezes possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. "Feels-like" temps in the teens and 20s are likely.

  • Protect your pipes, people, pets and plants.
  • Residents should run the faucet farthest away from the water meter to minimize the chance of pipes freezing. The water should be a thin trickle. (more tips)

Zoom in: The city's overnight warning center for unhoused people will be open Monday through Thursday morning.

  • Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage & Water Board are suspending shutoffs and disconnections until the freezing temps improve.

Be smart: Leaders say they will monitor road conditions for ice.

Go deeper: How to prepare for a cold snap

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more