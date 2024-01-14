New Orleans expected to have coldest day so far of winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans this week is slated to have its coldest day of winter so far, thanks to an arctic blast that's moving across the country.

Driving the news: Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low 20s on the south shore, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold snap is expected to arrive Monday and stick around through Thursday.

The city has opened warming shelters and activated its freeze plan.

Snow? Sadly, no, forecasters say we aren't going to have a sneaux day.

But, rain is possible Monday with maybe a brief period of freezing rain or sleet on the North Shore, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

State of play: Several days of freezing temperatures are expected, with hard freezes possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. "Feels-like" temps in the teens and 20s are likely.

Protect your pipes, people, pets and plants.

Residents should run the faucet farthest away from the water meter to minimize the chance of pipes freezing. The water should be a thin trickle. (more tips)

Zoom in: The city's overnight warning center for unhoused people will be open Monday through Thursday morning.

Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage & Water Board are suspending shutoffs and disconnections until the freezing temps improve.

Be smart: Leaders say they will monitor road conditions for ice.

Go deeper: How to prepare for a cold snap