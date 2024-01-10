New Orleans is in for some bitter cold next week as an arctic blast freezes the majority of the country.

Driving the news: Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 20s on the south shore, setting the city up for the coldest day so far of winter, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold snap is expected to arrive Monday and stick around the rest of the week.

Snow? "At this stage, it's too early to tell," but it looks unlikely for the south shore, says Tyler Stanfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Southeast Louisiana might get a "brief period of sleet" on Monday, NWS says, but there's a lot of variation in the models.

One model says it will just be rain.

But first, a storm system could bring tornadoes and damaging wind to southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday through early Friday.

The greatest threat is north of Interstate 10, NWS says.

Timing for freeze: Temperatures will crash Friday afternoon, and the North Shore could have a freeze Saturday morning.

Temps will rebound Saturday and Sunday into the 50s and 60s.

The polar vortex arrives Monday, sending temps plummeting and bringing rain (or sleet) and gusty, cold wind.

Tuesday will be the coldest day so far of winter, NWS says, with freezing temps expected everywhere except the extreme southern portions of Louisiana's coast. The feels-like temp could be in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning, NWS says.

Threat level: A hard freeze is possible on the North Shore, Stanfield said. Residents on the south shore should monitor the forecast in case it changes and more preparation is needed, he said.

Be smart: Protect your pipes, people, pets and plants.