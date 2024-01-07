Jan 7, 2024 - Mardi Gras

Photos: Krewe of Confetti Kids parade rolls in Algiers Point

headshot
Photo shows a lady dressed as Dolly Parton with a baby in a festive wagon.

Members from the Krewe of Dolly, the Rolling Elvi, the Pussyfooters and the Muff-a-Lottas were in the Confetti Kids parade Saturday. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Krewe of Confetti Kids kicked off Mardi Gras parades Saturday in New Orleans with a walking parade for kids in Algiers Point.

Between the lines: My family enjoys walking in this low-key parade, and we're so glad it is back in full swing after a COVID pause.

How to join: The parade is free to participate in, and strollers, bikes, wagon floats and costumes are encouraged.

  • Just show up at Confetti Park before the parade rolls. Bring your own throws, usually candy, bagged snacks and beads.
  • The route is short and took about 30 minutes to walk this year.

Here's what the parade looked like in 2024.

Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
The parade starts at Confetti Park and winds through the streets of Algiers Point. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows a wagon float decorated with king cakes.
This king cake wagon float was cute and an easy DIY. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
Some of the Pussyfooters joined the parade. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
Members of the Crescent City Crushers, a junior roller derby team, were in the parade in roller skates. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
Moon Pies from the Dollys! Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
The walking parade went through the residential area of historic Algiers Point. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows children in costume walking in the Krewe of Confetti Kids parade in Algiers Point in New Orleans.
Hey hey! It's me on the left. Happy Mardi Gras! Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Go deeper:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more