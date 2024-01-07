Jan 7, 2024 - Mardi Gras
Photos: Krewe of Confetti Kids parade rolls in Algiers Point
The Krewe of Confetti Kids kicked off Mardi Gras parades Saturday in New Orleans with a walking parade for kids in Algiers Point.
- The organization raises money to build and maintain playgrounds in the neighborhood.
Between the lines: My family enjoys walking in this low-key parade, and we're so glad it is back in full swing after a COVID pause.
How to join: The parade is free to participate in, and strollers, bikes, wagon floats and costumes are encouraged.
- Just show up at Confetti Park before the parade rolls. Bring your own throws, usually candy, bagged snacks and beads.
- The route is short and took about 30 minutes to walk this year.
Here's what the parade looked like in 2024.
