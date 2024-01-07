Share on email (opens in new window)

Members from the Krewe of Dolly, the Rolling Elvi, the Pussyfooters and the Muff-a-Lottas were in the Confetti Kids parade Saturday. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Krewe of Confetti Kids kicked off Mardi Gras parades Saturday in New Orleans with a walking parade for kids in Algiers Point.

The organization raises money to build and maintain playgrounds in the neighborhood.

Between the lines: My family enjoys walking in this low-key parade, and we're so glad it is back in full swing after a COVID pause.

How to join: The parade is free to participate in, and strollers, bikes, wagon floats and costumes are encouraged.

Just show up at Confetti Park before the parade rolls. Bring your own throws, usually candy, bagged snacks and beads.

The route is short and took about 30 minutes to walk this year.

Here's what the parade looked like in 2024.

The parade starts at Confetti Park and winds through the streets of Algiers Point. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This king cake wagon float was cute and an easy DIY. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Some of the Pussyfooters joined the parade. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Members of the Crescent City Crushers, a junior roller derby team, were in the parade in roller skates. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Moon Pies from the Dollys! Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The walking parade went through the residential area of historic Algiers Point. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Hey hey! It's me on the left. Happy Mardi Gras! Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

