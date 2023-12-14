New Orleans' new police chief has asked for a Louisiana State Police troop based in the French Quarter.

Why it matters: The city has a longstanding partnership with LSP, but the proposal, if approved, could mean changes for how the city's most famous neighborhood is policed.

Driving the news: Anne Kirkpatrick, the New Orleans Police Department's new superintendent, wants more state troopers in the French Quarter and patrolling the city's interstates, she told a crowd Wednesday at a Bureau of Governmental Research event.

Kirkpatrick said she wants LSP to be the primary agency on interstate cases, and specifically mentioned I-10 shootings. Last year, at least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates.

She also said the super fog interstate closures took too many NOPD resources away from responding to calls for help in the city.

How it works: The New Orleans Police Department is the primary agency patrolling interstates in the city, with the help of LSP, the state transportation department and others.

Kirkpatrick said she has asked LSP to take the lead, which would free up NOPD officers.

LSP is already the primary agency for interstate and state highway crashes in unincorporated Jefferson Parish, JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde tells Axios.

Context: Gov.-elect Jeff Landry last month said he planned for a bigger LSP presence in the city but did not offer details, writes Axios' Chelsea Brasted. His team wasn't immediately available to comment Wednesday on if a new troop in the French Quarter is part of the plan.

The big picture: The New Orleans Police Department has lost several hundred officers in the past few years, amid an increase in violent and property crime.

Kirkpatrick said she's recruiting more officers and leaning on partnerships to bolster responses to calls for wrecks and mental health crises.

Zoom in: LSP has nine troops in Louisiana.

Troop B, based in Kenner, is responsible for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist (east of the Mississippi River), Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.

What's next: LSP spokesperson Nick Manale tells Axios the agency "will review and implement operational plans throughout Orleans Parish after the beginning of the year."

He said the plans will be done in coordination with NOPD, Landry's office and New Orleans native Maj. Robert Hodges, who is Landry's pick for Louisiana State Police superintendent.

He declined to comment about a possible new troop in New Orleans.

