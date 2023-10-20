3 crime-fighting ideas from New Orleans' new police chief

Share on email (opens in new window)

Technology and data should be key components in fighting crime in New Orleans, the city's newly minted police chief says.

Driving the news: Anne Kirkpatrick was confirmed Thursday as the superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

As part of the confirmation process, she presented her plans before the City Council for improving public safety and rebuilding the police force.

The latest: New Orleans has components of a crime-fighting plan, she said, but it "has not yet realized its full potential." She'll be working with her top brass and other partners to create a full, evidenced-based plan.

These are three crime-fighting ideas she says could work in New Orleans.

1. GPS darts for car chases: Some departments use GPS darts in the grills of police units. Instead of chasing someone, officers push a button to shoot the dart at the target vehicle and follow them via a GPS tracker.

Drones are also an option for tracking suspected criminals without initiating chases that could injure bystanders and damage property, Kirkpatrick said.

2. Technology to track gunfire: ShotSpotter makes gunshot detection technology that uses sensors to detect and locate gunfire in real time.

ShotSpotter could be implemented in New Orleans, Kirkpatrick says, connecting to cameras in the Real Time Crime Center so they would turn, span and zoom when a shot is fired.

New Orleans had ShotSpotter 10 years ago, WWL reports, but it was discontinued when police couldn't demonstrate it helped reduce crime.

3. Operation Ceasefire is a strategy used in several other large cities to reduce gun violence through partnerships with law enforcement agencies and community groups.

CeaseFire often targets gang and youth violence and has been used in Chicago, Boston and Oakland, California, to reduce shootings and killings.

It has best practices that could make a difference in New Orleans, Kirkpatrick says.

Kirkpatrick laid out her plans to grow the police force and improve employee quality of life.

One idea is creating 8-hour shifts in addition to the current 12-hour-shift structure. Plus, she wants to create more flexibility for officers with children.

Zoom out: A recurring theme during the confirmation hearings was whether Kirkpatrick, as a white woman from Memphis, Tennessee, could understand the nuances of policing a majority-Black city with a distinct culture.

"I want to be here in New Orleans," she said before the vote. "If you should confirm me today, I will be all in on everything associated with the safety of this city, to embrace the culture, to embrace the traditions and uphold them."

She was met with vocal opposition by community activists at both of her confirmation hearings.

She said she's been meeting with community groups and plans to meet with more. She's also been attending church here and plans to expand to other faith-based groups.

The intrigue: Kirkpatrick now holds one of the city's most important and difficult jobs.

As an outsider, she will have to earn the trust of the community and the police force.

