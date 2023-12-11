New Orleans-themed gift guide: From pralines to folk art

Share on email (opens in new window)

Piety and Desire Chocolate makes beautiful bonbons. Photo: Courtesy of Piety and Desire Chocolate

Looking for the perfect New Orleans-themed gift? Here are a few of our favorite things to give for Christmas, holidays, birthdays and other special occasions.

Worth noting: These shops have brick-and-mortar options in New Orleans. Many have online ordering and shipping too.

Consumables

Pralines: Loretta's and Southern Candymakers are solid choices for the city's iconic sweet treat.

Chocolate: Piety and Desire Chocolate makes bite-size pieces of art.

Happy Raptor Distilling makes infused rums and drink syrups. Photo: Courtesy of Happy Raptor Distilling

Alcohol: Get a bottle of locally made St. Roch Vodka or Happy Raptor's 504 King Cake rum. (More alcohol ideas)

Grab jars of pickled okra, spicy string beans and Zing Zang, and you have a bloody mary gift basket.

Or, go with bitters from Peychaud's and El Guapo for a cocktail-themed gift.

Hot sauce and spices: Be like Beyoncé and have hot sauce in your bag. Crystal and Tabasco are our favorites and are easily found at grocery stores.

Spice mixes are great gifts, especially if you are flying or want to ship a box. Our kitchen staples are Tony Chachere's and Slap Ya Mama.

Zatarain's Creole mustard also is a great gift.

Congregation Coffee in Algiers Point sells coffee and cute merch like this green coffee mug. Photo: Courtesy of Congregation Coffee

Coffee: New Orleans is the country's busiest port for importing and exporting coffee.

Our go-to grinds are Community Coffee and Parish Coffee.

Café Du Monde and Congregation Coffee sell branded mugs you can combine with beans for a cheery gift basket.

Chips: Zapp's and CheeWees are our locally grown brands. Double-down on New Orleans flair with Juvenile's CheeWees collab.

Other gifts

Folk art: Commission Dr. Bob to make a custom piece or buy one of his famous "Be Nice Or Leave" signs.

T-shirts: Sure, you can buy a cheesy T-shirt in the French Quarter. Or, you could step up your game and get one that reps a beloved venue like Parkway Bakery, Central Grocery and Hansen's Sno-Bliz.

Dirty Coast, Fleurty Girl and Defend New Orleans can get you fixed up too.

Jewelry: Mignon Faget is the longtime favorite for upscale New Orleans jewelry.

You also can gift a jewelry-making workshop at The Bead Shop.

Home items: Snag a King Gator flag from Alexa Pulitzer or Mignon Faget's glass tumblers with New Orleans homes.

Christmas ornaments: Merry Christmas & All That Jazz sells ornaments all year in the French Market.

Local gift shops

If you want to wander and shop in person, these stores specialize in local swag.

Lagniappe: We also love to shop the art on the fence at Jackson Square and scope out the galleries and stores on Magazine and Royal streets.