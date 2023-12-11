Dec 11, 2023 - Holidays

New Orleans-themed gift guide: From pralines to folk art

Photo shows chocolates from Piety & Desire in New Orleans

Piety and Desire Chocolate makes beautiful bonbons. Photo: Courtesy of Piety and Desire Chocolate

Looking for the perfect New Orleans-themed gift? Here are a few of our favorite things to give for Christmas, holidays, birthdays and other special occasions.

Worth noting: These shops have brick-and-mortar options in New Orleans. Many have online ordering and shipping too.

Consumables

Pralines: Loretta's and Southern Candymakers are solid choices for the city's iconic sweet treat.

Chocolate: Piety and Desire Chocolate makes bite-size pieces of art.

Photo shows locally made rum from Happy Raptor
Happy Raptor Distilling makes infused rums and drink syrups. Photo: Courtesy of Happy Raptor Distilling

Alcohol: Get a bottle of locally made St. Roch Vodka or Happy Raptor's 504 King Cake rum. (More alcohol ideas)

  • Grab jars of pickled okra, spicy string beans and Zing Zang, and you have a bloody mary gift basket.
  • Or, go with bitters from Peychaud's and El Guapo for a cocktail-themed gift.

Hot sauce and spices: Be like Beyoncé and have hot sauce in your bag. Crystal and Tabasco are our favorites and are easily found at grocery stores.

  • Spice mixes are great gifts, especially if you are flying or want to ship a box. Our kitchen staples are Tony Chachere's and Slap Ya Mama.
  • Zatarain's Creole mustard also is a great gift.
Photo shows a bag of Congregation Coffee and the cute green coffee mug.
Congregation Coffee in Algiers Point sells coffee and cute merch like this green coffee mug. Photo: Courtesy of Congregation Coffee

Coffee: New Orleans is the country's busiest port for importing and exporting coffee.

  • Our go-to grinds are Community Coffee and Parish Coffee.
  • Café Du Monde and Congregation Coffee sell branded mugs you can combine with beans for a cheery gift basket.

Chips: Zapp's and CheeWees are our locally grown brands. Double-down on New Orleans flair with Juvenile's CheeWees collab.

Other gifts

Folk art: Commission Dr. Bob to make a custom piece or buy one of his famous "Be Nice Or Leave" signs.

T-shirts: Sure, you can buy a cheesy T-shirt in the French Quarter. Or, you could step up your game and get one that reps a beloved venue like Parkway Bakery, Central Grocery and Hansen's Sno-Bliz.

  • Dirty Coast, Fleurty Girl and Defend New Orleans can get you fixed up too.

Jewelry: Mignon Faget is the longtime favorite for upscale New Orleans jewelry.

Home items: Snag a King Gator flag from Alexa Pulitzer or Mignon Faget's glass tumblers with New Orleans homes.

Christmas ornaments: Merry Christmas & All That Jazz sells ornaments all year in the French Market.

Local gift shops

If you want to wander and shop in person, these stores specialize in local swag.

Lagniappe: We also love to shop the art on the fence at Jackson Square and scope out the galleries and stores on Magazine and Royal streets.

