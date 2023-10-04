Must-try New Orleans candy shop: Mister Apple in the French Quarter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mister Apple is known for its homemade candy apples. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

It's still too hot to wear flannel in New Orleans, but at least we can eat like it's fall.

Mister Apple in the French Quarter scratches that itch, making fresh candy apples that are better than any pumpkin spice latte.

My order: Red candy apple ($5.50).

The tart Granny Smith apple is huge, covered in a hard red candy shell and served on a stick for easy eating. I bit right into it on the streets of the Quarter, but you can be polite and cut it into slices for sharing.

Worth noting: Mister Apple is a Black-owned business that's been serving homemade candy apples, pralines, dipped marshmallow sticks, Blue Bell ice cream and other treats since 2008.