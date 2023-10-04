24 mins ago - Food and Drink
Must-try New Orleans candy shop: Mister Apple in the French Quarter
It's still too hot to wear flannel in New Orleans, but at least we can eat like it's fall.
- Mister Apple in the French Quarter scratches that itch, making fresh candy apples that are better than any pumpkin spice latte.
My order: Red candy apple ($5.50).
- The tart Granny Smith apple is huge, covered in a hard red candy shell and served on a stick for easy eating. I bit right into it on the streets of the Quarter, but you can be polite and cut it into slices for sharing.
Worth noting: Mister Apple is a Black-owned business that's been serving homemade candy apples, pralines, dipped marshmallow sticks, Blue Bell ice cream and other treats since 2008.
- The most popular candy apple flavors are praline apple, deluxe monster (like turtle on a stick), strawberry shortcake and original red, owner Tim Martin tells Axios New Orleans.
