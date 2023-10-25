Congregation Coffee to reopen under Brennan ownership
Congregation Coffee will start roasting again in November and reopen its Algiers Point storefront.
Driving the news: Patrick Brennan purchased the coffee shop and roastery, he announced Wednesday. Reopening plans include re-establishing the business' restaurant and wholesale supply for local grocers.
Why it matters: The coffee shop was a neighborhood favorite for Algiers Point, plus a staple at area restaurants. Its sudden closure this year was a surprise to many.
What's happening: Congregation Coffee will open in Algiers with limited hours at first, from 7am to 2pm, with its usual menu and bagged coffees.
- It will serve Ralph Brennan Bakery pastries and may expand its food menu.
- Brennan expects to add coffeehouse locations in the future.
Zoom in: Patrick Brennan, a fourth-generation member of the culinarily connected family, serves as front-of-house manager at Brennan's and was part of the team that created its king cake program.
