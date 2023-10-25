Congregation Coffee to reopen under Brennan ownership

Share on email (opens in new window)

Congregation Coffee will resume roasting and serving at the Algiers Point coffeehouse in November. Photo courtesy of Congregation Coffee

Congregation Coffee will start roasting again in November and reopen its Algiers Point storefront.

Driving the news: Patrick Brennan purchased the coffee shop and roastery, he announced Wednesday. Reopening plans include re-establishing the business' restaurant and wholesale supply for local grocers.

Why it matters: The coffee shop was a neighborhood favorite for Algiers Point, plus a staple at area restaurants. Its sudden closure this year was a surprise to many.

What's happening: Congregation Coffee will open in Algiers with limited hours at first, from 7am to 2pm, with its usual menu and bagged coffees.

It will serve Ralph Brennan Bakery pastries and may expand its food menu.

Brennan expects to add coffeehouse locations in the future.

Zoom in: Patrick Brennan, a fourth-generation member of the culinarily connected family, serves as front-of-house manager at Brennan's and was part of the team that created its king cake program.