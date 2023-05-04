Congregation Coffee has been an Algiers Point destination since it opened. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

After 8 years, Congregation Coffee has closed its roastery and its Algiers Point cafe may soon follow.

Why it matters: The coffee shop is a neighborhood favorite for locals and visitors alike, and thanks to a healthy local distribution, its beans fueled morning wake-ups and afternoon pick-me-ups to restaurants and hotels across the city.

Local grocers, including Whole Foods, also carried Congregation's beans.

Driving the news: Congregation Coffee owner Eliot Guthrie tells Axios that new ownership for the brand may be in its future.

The roastery has already closed up shop, and the cafe is likely to close temporarily or limit hours as negotiations for that acquisition continue.

Between the lines: Guthrie made the decision to close about six weeks ago, he says, spurred on by a simple desire to try something new.

“I have for some time been wanting to move on. … That’s something a lot of people found the courage or ability to do during COVID, and the messaging to us business owners is you have to keep hustling,” he says. “As I started thinking about it, I am allowed to quit.”

Guthrie isn’t sure what’s next for him, but he’s looking forward to spending time with his family while he mulls over options.

What’s next: Talks continue with the potential new owners, who Guthrie described as a group of local entrepreneurs who love the Congregation Coffee brand.