TikTok food star Keith Lee invited back to New Orleans after Atlanta restaurant drama
TikTok star Keith Lee is welcome to eat in New Orleans after getting a less than warm welcome in Atlanta, residents say on social media.
Catch up quick: Lee is a food reviewer based in Las Vegas with a massive social media following (14.7M just on TikTok).
- He usually sticks to Vegas food reviews but in August, he tested out reviews in other cities, starting in New Orleans. He's also been to Detroit, Chicago, and New York.
- The NOLA restaurants he visited were packed after he posted, with Kajunlicious saying it had a four-hour wait the next day. Here's everywhere he ate.
Yes, but: His Atlanta visit was much more turbulent and ended in his family reportedly getting death threats.
- His critique of businesses, including Atlanta Breakfast Club and The Real Milk and Honey, triggered heated discussions about the city's dining culture, its "unique rules" and its so-called "clubification," writes Wilborn P. Nobles III of Axios Atlanta.
What's happening: Lee visits places due to invitations or recommendations, Wil writes.
- Lee said it's OK to disagree with his reviews, "but when my safety and my family's safety starts coming into play, that's where I draw the line at."
What they're saying: "Y'all.. Keith Lee gonna have to come back to New Orleans to eat after he leave ATL hungry," wrote a member of Where Black NOLA Eats, a Facebook group with 61K+ members dedicated to promoting Black-owned food businesses in New Orleans.
- She clarified the post was "written to be playful" after more than 100 comments rolled in with many trashing the food in Atlanta.
Between the lines: We have an —ahem — friendly rivalry with Atlanta and we're not going to miss an opportunity to one-up the home of the Dirty Birds.
- 28-3. Never forget. #petty
