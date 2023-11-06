Keith Lee is a food reviewer with more than 14 million followers on TikTok. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TikTok star Keith Lee is welcome to eat in New Orleans after getting a less than warm welcome in Atlanta, residents say on social media.

Catch up quick: Lee is a food reviewer based in Las Vegas with a massive social media following (14.7M just on TikTok).

He usually sticks to Vegas food reviews but in August, he tested out reviews in other cities, starting in New Orleans. He's also been to Detroit, Chicago, and New York.

The NOLA restaurants he visited were packed after he posted, with Kajunlicious saying it had a four-hour wait the next day. Here's everywhere he ate.

Yes, but: His Atlanta visit was much more turbulent and ended in his family reportedly getting death threats.

His critique of businesses, including Atlanta Breakfast Club and The Real Milk and Honey, triggered heated discussions about the city's dining culture, its "unique rules" and its so-called "clubification," writes Wilborn P. Nobles III of Axios Atlanta.

What's happening: Lee visits places due to invitations or recommendations, Wil writes.

Lee said it's OK to disagree with his reviews, "but when my safety and my family's safety starts coming into play, that's where I draw the line at."

What they're saying: "Y'all.. Keith Lee gonna have to come back to New Orleans to eat after he leave ATL hungry," wrote a member of Where Black NOLA Eats, a Facebook group with 61K+ members dedicated to promoting Black-owned food businesses in New Orleans.

She clarified the post was "written to be playful" after more than 100 comments rolled in with many trashing the food in Atlanta.

Between the lines: We have an —ahem — friendly rivalry with Atlanta and we're not going to miss an opportunity to one-up the home of the Dirty Birds.

