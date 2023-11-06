1 hour ago - Food and Drink

TikTok food star Keith Lee invited back to New Orleans after Atlanta restaurant drama

Photo shows TikTok star Keith Lee taking a selfie on a basketball court

Keith Lee is a food reviewer with more than 14 million followers on TikTok. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TikTok star Keith Lee is welcome to eat in New Orleans after getting a less than warm welcome in Atlanta, residents say on social media.

Catch up quick: Lee is a food reviewer based in Las Vegas with a massive social media following (14.7M just on TikTok).

  • He usually sticks to Vegas food reviews but in August, he tested out reviews in other cities, starting in New Orleans. He's also been to Detroit, Chicago, and New York.
  • The NOLA restaurants he visited were packed after he posted, with Kajunlicious saying it had a four-hour wait the next day. Here's everywhere he ate.

Yes, but: His Atlanta visit was much more turbulent and ended in his family reportedly getting death threats.

  • His critique of businesses, including Atlanta Breakfast Club and The Real Milk and Honey, triggered heated discussions about the city's dining culture, its "unique rules" and its so-called "clubification," writes Wilborn P. Nobles III of Axios Atlanta.

What's happening: Lee visits places due to invitations or recommendations, Wil writes.

  • Lee said it's OK to disagree with his reviews, "but when my safety and my family's safety starts coming into play, that's where I draw the line at."

What they're saying: "Y'all.. Keith Lee gonna have to come back to New Orleans to eat after he leave ATL hungry," wrote a member of Where Black NOLA Eats, a Facebook group with 61K+ members dedicated to promoting Black-owned food businesses in New Orleans.

  • She clarified the post was "written to be playful" after more than 100 comments rolled in with many trashing the food in Atlanta.

Between the lines: We have an —ahem — friendly rivalry with Atlanta and we're not going to miss an opportunity to one-up the home of the Dirty Birds.

  • 28-3. Never forget. #petty

New Orleanspostcard

