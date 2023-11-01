Karlous Miller and Keith Lee attend The One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee warned that he might postpone his city tours after he says threats were made against his family following his trip to Atlanta.

Why it matters: Lee, who is based in Las Vegas, shared his experiences at several Black Atlanta restaurants over the weekend with his 14.5 million followers.

His critique of businesses, including Atlanta Breakfast Club and The Real Milk and Honey, triggered heated and ongoing discussions about the city's dining culture, its "unique rules" and its so-called "clubification."

The latest: Majic 107.5/97.5 afternoon host Ryan Cameron posted on X Tuesday that "Keith Lee said he and his family received death threats and he will not be returning to Atlanta for a second round of food reviews."

"He only goes where he's invited, he doesn't pop up on folks' places of business," Cameron said in a second post. "It's very disheartening that people leave 1 star reviews on a person's business and have never been there. It's a gift and a curse to have this level of popularity."

What's happening: Lee posted a video the same day to clarify that he typically visits places due to invitations or recommendations. He also alluded to threats made against his family based on his Atlanta reviews.

Lee said it's OK to disagree with his reviews, "but when my safety and my family's safety starts coming into play, that's where I draw the line at."

"Nobody's safety should be on the line. Not mine, not my family, not the restaurants that we go to…I get it, but at the end of the day, what you want me to do? You want me to lie? I can't do that. I'll walk away from everything before I lie," Lee said.

Catch up quick: In his review, Lee said Breakfast Club staff didn't take their orders or bring them water until their full party arrived.

He said The Real Milk and Honey refused to seat his family despite them seeing other people entering to pick up orders. He said the restaurant offered him a table when he personally went in, but he declined.

The Real Milk and Honey clapped back at Lee in a video, but they later deleted it and apologized when the restaurant received backlash for their initial reaction.

Meanwhile, even Cardi B weighed in on Lee's reviews via Instagram live.

"I feel like Atlanta restaurants, they don't like to make money. I feel like they don't like people, they don't like they customers," the rapper said. "...Thank you Jesus I'm famous, but even (with) me being famous, it's like a hassle."

What we're watching: Is this the end of Lee's food reviews? Probably not. Will Atlanta apologize to Lee? Who knows.

💭 Our thought bubble: Either way, people need to chill out.