Restaurant apologizes amid outrage over reaction to Keith Lee review

A popular metro Atlanta restaurant is backtracking from its initial reaction to TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee's criticism of its establishment.

Driving the news: The Real Milk and Honey on Tuesday posted an apology on its Instagram and TikTok accounts after people expressed outrage when the restaurant posted — and later deleted — a video featuring people saying they didn't know who Lee was.

Why it matters: The reversal is another example of how social media influencers — and their followers — can make or break a brand's reputation.

And in Atlanta, the discussions sparked by Lee's reviews forced us to have a "Come to Jesus" moment about the quirky practices of some of our favorite eateries.

What they're saying: The Real Milk and Honey said in its post that it apologizes "to all as we address a recent incident that highlighted a review from a high profile food blogger."

"In no way were we trying to discredit anyone, [and] if the comments came across as such, kindly accept our apologies."

It also said it began "internal corrective actions with our team regarding communications styles" and posted to TikTok its updated "House Rules."

Catch up quick: Lee, who lives in Las Vegas when he's not doing food reviews for his 14.4 million followers, visited Atlanta last week and critiqued several Black-owned restaurants on the quality of their food and customer service.

When he visited The Real Milk and Honey, Lee said his family went inside to be seated, but were told the restaurant was closing early for "deep cleaning" — despite people going inside to pick up orders.

When he went inside, Lee said the restaurant tried to offer a table after recognizing him, but he declined.

💭 Kristal's thought bubble: Keith Lee's videos wouldn't have touched a nerve if we all didn't feel some kind of way about dining out in Atlanta.