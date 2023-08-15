Here's everywhere TikToker Keith Lee ate in New Orleans

TikTok star Keith Lee drove social media traffic to a handful of little-known New Orleans restaurants during an early August trip to the city. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Social media star and food reviewer Keith Lee made a "bucket list" trip to New Orleans last week.

Why it matters: Lee specializes in driving audiences toward little-known, family-owned restaurants that don't often get headline coverage, and his trip to New Orleans was no different.

Driving the news: Lee, who's been posting food reviews since 2021, said he wanted to "be a marketing platform, free of charge" for local restaurants who don't have significant followings while here.

By sharing dishes with his 15 million followers as he ate his way across the city, the restaurants Lee visited received boosts of thousands of followers.

Lee also paid for fellow diners' meals and left hefty tips in his wake.

State of play: Lee encouraged followers to offer their own suggestions. His TikTok comment threads are filled with familiar names, like Willie Mae's, Banh Mi Boys and Chicken's Kitchen.

He said he got suggestions from more than 1,000 followers, and more than 100 restaurants reached out with invites to dine.

Where he ate: Despite a shellfish allergy, Lee was able to tuck into plenty of New Orleans dishes, getting a warm reception from locals all the while.

Lee tried his first-ever gumbo — and spied a bounce bus — at Palace Cafe, which he admitted "is where the tourists go."