Compost NOW provides bats and hammers to smash pumpkins at its event Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Compost NOW

Don't throw away your Halloween pumpkins. Instead, feed a goat or make the soil better.

Driving the news: Metro New Orleans has drop-off options for pumpkin composting.

The New Orleans Public Library also is hosting a pumpkin-smashing event on Saturday.

Pumpkin smashing: The library has partnered with Compost NOW to collect pumpkins from 11am to 1pm at the Rosa Keller branch.

Carved and uncarved pumpkins are accepted.

You can also use the provided baseball bats and hammers to smash the pumpkins.

The pumpkins and their guts will be taken to Schmelly's Dirt Farm for composting.

The 2022 pile of pumpkins at Laughing Buddha was enormous. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Feed an animal: Laughing Buddha Nursery in Metairie collects pumpkins to feed the animals at Local Cooling Farms, owner Kate Estrade tells Axios.

Unpainted pumpkins can be dropped off in the parking lot bins at Laughing Buddha through January.

Carved and uncarved pumpkins are accepted.

The pumpkins are fed primarily to the goats, which have babies in December, Estrade says. The pigs, chickens and cattle also eat the gourds.

If you are on the North Shore, you can drop off pumpkins at the farm in Bogalusa.

Backyard compost: You can compost them in your yard if you have space.

Remove the candles, wax and any decorations. Scoop out the seeds if you don't want baby pumpkins to grow.

Smash the pumpkin or cut it into pieces. Put the pieces on the dirt and then cover them with leaves.

