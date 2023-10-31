Share on email (opens in new window)

Paris Hilton dressed as Britney Spears at the annual "Casamigos" Halloween party on Oct. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We spied these fun Halloween costumes with New Orleans connections.

Drew and Brittany Brees: Teeter and Rip from "Yellowstone"

Mandy Moore, who celebrated Halloween in NOLA: Adam Maitland from "Beetlejuice"

Saints player Bryan Bresee: Adam Sandler's "The Waterboy"

WWL anchor Charisse Gibson: Mutha Earth

NOLA social media star Greg Kata: Matrix

Louisiana's favorite pop star Britney Spears was the inspo for Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba.

"Icons support icons 👑," Hilton wrote on Instagram and tagged Spears in a photo mashup with Spears old photos from her music video for "Toxic."

📩 See any other celeb costumes with New Orleans connections? Let us know at [email protected].

