Photos: Celeb costumes with New Orleans flair
We spied these fun Halloween costumes with New Orleans connections.
- Drew and Brittany Brees: Teeter and Rip from "Yellowstone"
- Mandy Moore, who celebrated Halloween in NOLA: Adam Maitland from "Beetlejuice"
- Saints player Bryan Bresee: Adam Sandler's "The Waterboy"
- WWL anchor Charisse Gibson: Mutha Earth
- NOLA social media star Greg Kata: Matrix
- Louisiana's favorite pop star Britney Spears was the inspo for Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba.
- "Icons support icons 👑," Hilton wrote on Instagram and tagged Spears in a photo mashup with Spears old photos from her music video for "Toxic."
