Haunted real estate listings in New Orleans aren't scaring off buyers

These "haunted" real estate signs in the Quarter are popular with tourists. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The "haunted" real estate signs in the French Quarter aren't scaring off buyers, says the agent who created them.

Driving the news: Finis Shelnutt, the broker behind Finis Shelnutt Real Estate Enterprises, has been hanging his haunted signs for 15 years.

"They get a lot of attention, I must say," he tells Axios.

How it works: The signs have "haunted" on one side and "not haunted" on the other.

And if buyers don't want a haunted house? "I tell them I'll move the ghost to another location," Shelnutt says.

Zoom out: Nearly 70% of prospective buyers say they could be convinced to buy a haunted house if it checked all their boxes, according to a new survey from Zillow.

Factors include cheaper price, desired location and whether it has a big backyard or a pool.

John Goodman attends the 2023 Overlook Film Festival at the Prytania Theatre on April 2 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Yes, but actor John Goodman bought a haunted house in Old Metairie and regretted it, he told Garden & Gun.

Goodman, who describes himself as "a real skeptic," says he "heard stuff that's unexplainable" in the house. He eventually sold it and moved to the Garden District.

Meanwhile, many places in New Orleans lean into their haunted history, including these seven spooky bars and restaurants in the Quarter.