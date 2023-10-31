52 mins ago - Culture

Photos: Halloween decorations in New Orleans

Photo shows giant skeletons in front of a house with tentacles.

The Kraken House is at 6574 Memphis Street in Lakeview. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans, you brought your A-game with Halloween decorations this year.

Driving the news: We asked readers to send in photos and we snapped a few too.

  • Here are some of our favorites.

Beetlejuice house in the French Quarter

Photo shows Halloween decorations with a Beetlejuice theme in the French Quarter
This Beetlejuice house is near Ursulines Avenue and Dauphine Street. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This French Quarter home is a nod to the 1988 film, "Beetlejuice."

Ghost Manor in the Irish Channel

Photo shows a house lit up at night with pumpkins and skeletons
Ghost Manor is a free Halloween attraction at the corner of Magazine and Second streets. Photo: Courtesy of Amanda H.

Reader Amanda H. sent this photo of the spectacularly spooky Ghost Manor in the Irish Channel.

  • There's one last free light show from 7pm to 10pm on Halloween.

National love: The creators are featured on "The Great Halloween Fright Fight" on ABC and Hulu.

The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue

Photo shows skeletons decorating a front yard in New Orleans
The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue gets punnier every year. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

It's not fall in New Orleans until the Skeleton House has been decorated. Pop by 6000 St. Charles Ave. to see the punny decorations that change every year.

More around town

Photo shows a house in the Lower Garden District decorated for Halloween
This house in the Lower Garden District has a wonderful trifecta: a candy corn fleur-de-lis, a vampire Buc-ee and excellent inflatables. Photo: Courtesy of Richard L.
Photo shows a giant spider on the side of a French Quarter house
This pink French Quarter house better get an exterminator pronto. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows spooky lights in Metairie.
This colorful house is just off West Esplanade Avenue near East Jefferson General Hospital. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows skull garland on a French Quarter home
This French Quarter home went with an understated garland made of skulls and black leaves accented with ghouls in black shrouds. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows French Quarter balconies decorated for Halloween.
Spiderwebs, inflatables and fake hanging bodies -- in spider cocoons possibly? Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows a Grim Reaper and a giant skeleton on a balcony.
The Grim Reaper, a giant skeleton and other spooky friends hang on the third story balcony in the French Quarter. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows Day of the Dead skulls on the balcony of a French Quarter building
These giant skulls for Día de Muertos overlook the French Quarter. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the Halloween-themed drink board at Golden Lantern
A little humor with your bloody mary at the Golden Lantern. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows a pink skeleton on a porch.
A Barbie-friendly Halloween porch display in the Bucktown area. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the witches from "Hocus Pocus."
The Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" haunt a front yard. Photo: Courtesy of Cathy H.

