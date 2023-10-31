52 mins ago - Culture
Photos: Halloween decorations in New Orleans
New Orleans, you brought your A-game with Halloween decorations this year.
Driving the news: We asked readers to send in photos and we snapped a few too.
- Here are some of our favorites.
Beetlejuice house in the French Quarter
This French Quarter home is a nod to the 1988 film, "Beetlejuice."
- It features a talking Beetlejuice, a sandworm, the Maitlands trying to be scary, a "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" and plenty of other goodies for fans.
Ghost Manor in the Irish Channel
Reader Amanda H. sent this photo of the spectacularly spooky Ghost Manor in the Irish Channel.
- There's one last free light show from 7pm to 10pm on Halloween.
National love: The creators are featured on "The Great Halloween Fright Fight" on ABC and Hulu.
The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue
It's not fall in New Orleans until the Skeleton House has been decorated. Pop by 6000 St. Charles Ave. to see the punny decorations that change every year.
More around town
