Photos: Halloween decorations in New Orleans

The Kraken House is at 6574 Memphis Street in Lakeview. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

New Orleans, you brought your A-game with Halloween decorations this year.

Driving the news: We asked readers to send in photos and we snapped a few too.

Here are some of our favorites.

Beetlejuice house in the French Quarter

This Beetlejuice house is near Ursulines Avenue and Dauphine Street. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This French Quarter home is a nod to the 1988 film, "Beetlejuice."

It features a talking Beetlejuice, a sandworm, the Maitlands trying to be scary, a "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" and plenty of other goodies for fans.

Ghost Manor in the Irish Channel

Ghost Manor is a free Halloween attraction at the corner of Magazine and Second streets. Photo: Courtesy of Amanda H.

Reader Amanda H. sent this photo of the spectacularly spooky Ghost Manor in the Irish Channel.

There's one last free light show from 7pm to 10pm on Halloween.

National love: The creators are featured on "The Great Halloween Fright Fight" on ABC and Hulu.

The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue

The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue gets punnier every year. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

It's not fall in New Orleans until the Skeleton House has been decorated. Pop by 6000 St. Charles Ave. to see the punny decorations that change every year.

More around town

This house in the Lower Garden District has a wonderful trifecta: a candy corn fleur-de-lis, a vampire Buc-ee and excellent inflatables. Photo: Courtesy of Richard L.

This pink French Quarter house better get an exterminator pronto. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This colorful house is just off West Esplanade Avenue near East Jefferson General Hospital. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This French Quarter home went with an understated garland made of skulls and black leaves accented with ghouls in black shrouds. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Spiderwebs, inflatables and fake hanging bodies -- in spider cocoons possibly? Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Grim Reaper, a giant skeleton and other spooky friends hang on the third story balcony in the French Quarter. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

These giant skulls for Día de Muertos overlook the French Quarter. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

A little humor with your bloody mary at the Golden Lantern. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

A Barbie-friendly Halloween porch display in the Bucktown area. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" haunt a front yard. Photo: Courtesy of Cathy H.

