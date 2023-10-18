Guide to New Orleans pumpkin patches

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mrs. Heather's Farm outside Hammond has a pumpkin patch, corn maze and more. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty

Metro New Orleans has several pumpkin patches within easy driving distance.

Worth noting: Most of the church pumpkin patches have free admission and offer photo-worthy backdrops for cute family snaps. Pumpkins are also for sale.

You'll generally need to drive about an hour if you want to do fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes.

What's happening: Here are some popular pumpkin patches in the region.

Quick trip

Day trip

Mrs. Heather's Farm: This farm outside Hammond is popular for field trips and gets very busy on weekends. It has a corn maze, pumpkins, playground, corn bin and more. Cash only. Bring a picnic.

LSU AgCenter corn maze : The Botanic Gardens in Burden has a corn maze, hayride, corn bin, petting farm and more. Buy tickets in advance.

: The Botanic Gardens in Burden has a corn maze, hayride, corn bin, petting farm and more. Buy tickets in advance. Williams Family Farms: This farm in south Mississippi grows its own pumpkins and has a corn maze, hayride, u-pick sunflower field and playground.

Go deeper:

More pumpkin patches in southeast Louisiana via New Orleans Mom