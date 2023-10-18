1 hour ago - Things to Do

Guide to New Orleans pumpkin patches

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows pumpkins on the gras with a corn maze in the background

Mrs. Heather's Farm outside Hammond has a pumpkin patch, corn maze and more. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty

Metro New Orleans has several pumpkin patches within easy driving distance.

Worth noting: Most of the church pumpkin patches have free admission and offer photo-worthy backdrops for cute family snaps. Pumpkins are also for sale.

  • You'll generally need to drive about an hour if you want to do fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes.

What's happening: Here are some popular pumpkin patches in the region.

Quick trip

Day trip

  • Mrs. Heather's Farm: This farm outside Hammond is popular for field trips and gets very busy on weekends. It has a corn maze, pumpkins, playground, corn bin and more. Cash only. Bring a picnic.
  • LSU AgCenter corn maze: The Botanic Gardens in Burden has a corn maze, hayride, corn bin, petting farm and more. Buy tickets in advance.
  • Williams Family Farms: This farm in south Mississippi grows its own pumpkins and has a corn maze, hayride, u-pick sunflower field and playground.

Go deeper:

More pumpkin patches in southeast Louisiana via New Orleans Mom

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more