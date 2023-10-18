1 hour ago - Things to Do
Guide to New Orleans pumpkin patches
Metro New Orleans has several pumpkin patches within easy driving distance.
Worth noting: Most of the church pumpkin patches have free admission and offer photo-worthy backdrops for cute family snaps. Pumpkins are also for sale.
- You'll generally need to drive about an hour if you want to do fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes.
What's happening: Here are some popular pumpkin patches in the region.
Quick trip
- First Presbyterian: This Uptown church has pumpkins and photo opportunities.
- St. Andrew's Episcopal Church: This picturesque patch on South Carrollton Avenue is open after school and on weekends.
- St. Augustine's Episcopal Church: This Metairie pumpkin patch is open weekdays and weekends with pumpkins, crafts and home-baked goods.
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church: This patch in Harvey is open weekdays and weekends.
- St. Martin's Episcopal Church: This Old Metairie pumpkin patch is open after school and on weekends. Free family photos are available this weekend with a food or cash donation.
- St. Paul's Episcopal School: This pumpkin patch in Lakeview is open after school and on weekends for pictures and pumpkin buying.
- Sugar Roots Farm: This farm in Lower Coast Algiers hosts a pumpkin festival for the next two Sundays with hayrides, pony rides, live music and more. Buy tickets in advance.
Day trip
- Mrs. Heather's Farm: This farm outside Hammond is popular for field trips and gets very busy on weekends. It has a corn maze, pumpkins, playground, corn bin and more. Cash only. Bring a picnic.
- LSU AgCenter corn maze: The Botanic Gardens in Burden has a corn maze, hayride, corn bin, petting farm and more. Buy tickets in advance.
- Williams Family Farms: This farm in south Mississippi grows its own pumpkins and has a corn maze, hayride, u-pick sunflower field and playground.
