Halloween events in New Orleans you can't miss

A two story white house is seen in the background, and the foreground is filled with skeleton's arranged like they're standing in the yard. Each has a sign attached to it with a pun, like "Lady Killer" or "Femme Fatale."

The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue gets punnier every year. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

The decorations are up, candy bowls are full and the French Quarter is overrun with costumed locals and tourists alike. Halloween is here!

Why it matters: No one does a costumed holiday quite like New Orleans.

Yes, but: Many of the festivities are already behind us, with events throughout the past weekend.

  • There are still ways to celebrate spooky season's grand finale. Here, we round up a few for you.

🍬 Go trick-or-treating with the family, or sit on your porch and be ready to hand out a stash of candy.

👻 Explore NORD's free haunted house, open from 6pm to 9pm tonight.

🎥 Watch a scary movie. Axios' Maxwell Millington has a few suggestions in his streaming roundup.

  • Did you know that our bodies release endorphins when we get scared? That's why horror movies can feel so, well, good. Axios' Carly Mallenbaum has the scoop.

❓Have scary good recall? Test it at Urban South's Horror Trivia Night.

👯 The Maison hosts an Afrobeats Halloween party tonight.

🎷 Khris Royal and Friends play the annual Halloween show at Snug Harbor.

🧟 Santos hosts an '80s Halloween Monster Ball.

