Halloween events in New Orleans you can't miss

The Skeleton House on St. Charles Avenue gets punnier every year. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

The decorations are up, candy bowls are full and the French Quarter is overrun with costumed locals and tourists alike. Halloween is here!

Why it matters: No one does a costumed holiday quite like New Orleans.

Yes, but: Many of the festivities are already behind us, with events throughout the past weekend.

There are still ways to celebrate spooky season's grand finale. Here, we round up a few for you.

🍬 Go trick-or-treating with the family, or sit on your porch and be ready to hand out a stash of candy.

Clouet Gardens hosts a potluck block party.

The Lower Garden District Association hosts a Halloween party.

👻 Explore NORD's free haunted house, open from 6pm to 9pm tonight.

🎥 Watch a scary movie. Axios' Maxwell Millington has a few suggestions in his streaming roundup.

Did you know that our bodies release endorphins when we get scared? That's why horror movies can feel so, well, good. Axios' Carly Mallenbaum has the scoop.

❓Have scary good recall? Test it at Urban South's Horror Trivia Night.

👯 The Maison hosts an Afrobeats Halloween party tonight.

🎷 Khris Royal and Friends play the annual Halloween show at Snug Harbor.

🧟 Santos hosts an '80s Halloween Monster Ball.