New on streaming this weekend: a few intriguing documentaries, a new season of "AHS" and a movie about scary animatronic characters.

"Milli Vanilli," available now on Paramount+

What's happening: This documentary that premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival covers all the players and events responsible for the creation, popularity and downfall of pop duo Milli Vanilli.

Quick takes: We see yet another example of how Black artists have historically been exploited in the music industry and how sometimes those in the media make questionable decisions about whom to hold accountable.

"Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder," available now on Peacock

What's happening: This three-part documentary tells the story of the Hare Krishna movement and its 180-degree twist from a peaceful movement to an organized crime syndicate.

Quick takes: The revelations from members who were victimized by their so-called guru are shocking.

What they're saying: Executive producer Joseph Freed spoke to Axios about the vulnerability and openness of the former members interviewed in this documentary.

"It (was) a chance to finally put this story in context, for the people that are trying to explain their behavior and for the people that are finally trying to put trauma behind them. It (was) an opportunity to clear the air once and for all," Freed says.

"American Horror Stories," available now on Hulu

What's happening: Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk bring their horror anthology series back for a third season.

The intrigue: "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna will appear in the episode titled "Tapeworm."

"Pain Hustlers" on Netflix

Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Andy García star in this film based on true events about a working-class mother with a sick daughter who becomes involved in a racketeering scheme after taking a job at a pharmaceutical startup.

The intrigue: This film shares similar themes to Netflix's "Painkiller," a recently released series also based on true events.

"The Enfield Poltergeist" on Apple TV+

The producers of "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" are behind this four-part documentary about the haunting of a family in Enfield, London, in 1977.

By the numbers: More than 250 hours of archival audio recordings, along with original interviews with the people involved, are used in this documentary.

"Five Nights At Freddy's" on Peacock

Josh Hutcherson ("The Hunger Games" franchise) and Matthew Lillard ("Scream," "Scooby-Doo") star in this horror flick about a security guard who has to survive the night shift at a pizza restaurant and arcade filled with scary animatronic characters. Available Friday.

"Curses!" on Apple TV+

This kids series from Dreamworks follows two kids and their mother who have to return artifacts their ancestors stole in order to reverse an ancient curse that has turned their father and husband into stone. Available Friday.

"The Gilded Age" on Max

The series created by Julian Fellowes ("Downton Abbey") returns for a second season in which Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor, Marian begins teaching at a girls school, Ada discovers a new romance and Peggy taps into her activist spirit after a shocking discovery. Available Sunday.

"Shoresy" on Hulu

The Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs will try to overcome distractions and the pressure that comes with winning as they continue their quest to stay undefeated in the second season of this comedy series. Available Friday.

"Fellow Travelers" on Paramount+