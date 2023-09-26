New Orleans power grid: Leaders to talk about how to improve stability

Electricity is something we often take for granted until a power outage, and in New Orleans, that's a situation we find ourselves in more often than in other parts of the country.

Axios New Orleans reporters will host on Tuesday one-on-one conversations with leaders about what can be done to harden the region's electrical grid. The event is free and open to the public.

Why it matters: Power outages are more than an inconvenience. They can mean exposure to dangers associated with extreme temperatures, lost access to medical equipment and financial burdens due to job shutdowns and spoiled food.

The big picture: The average U.S. electricity customer experienced 7.3 hours of power outages in 2021 — down from 8.2 hours in 2020, but more than double 2013's rate, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Louisiana had the most hours without power in 2021 — 80.2 — after Hurricane Ida knocked out electricity for more than a million residents. It took about two weeks to get the majority of Entergy customers back online.

That's per the latest available data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an agency within the Department of Energy.

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Map: Axios Visuals

What's happening: Axios reporters on Tuesday will talk with three leaders about the need to modernize the power grid, accelerate the clean energy transition and improve energy reliability.

JP Morrell, New Orleans City Council president

Rebecca Conwell, president and CEO of The Beach at UNO

Michael Williamson, president and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Zoom in: The event is sponsored by Entergy and will feature a conversation with Drew Marsh, Entergy's CEO, and Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston.

Details: We'll be at The Chicory at 11:30am with free lunch and networking.

Mainstage conversations are from noon to 1pm. Watch the livestream.

Register to attend in person. It's free.

