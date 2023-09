Share on email (opens in new window)

On Tuesday, September 26, Axios will host an event in New Orleans, LA examining strategies to modernize the power grid, accelerate the clean energy transition and improve energy reliability and resilience, featuring conversations with New Orleans City Council council president Jean-Paul "JP" Morrell & more. Additional speakers to be announced.

