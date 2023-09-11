Pick New Orleans' best hip-hop artist

Bracket: Axios Visuals

It's an impossible task to identify the best hip-hop artist from New Orleans. But here at Axios New Orleans, we love impossible tasks. We also love fun.

Driving the news: In honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, we're asking our readers to help us crown the city's best hip-hop artist.

The rules: We picked artists born in New Orleans, or very close to it. (Sorry, Boosie, Baton Rouge was a bit too far.)

You have until 1pm each day to make your picks, and we'll run results in the newsletter everyday this week, sharing the top pick Friday.

Yes, but: This is for unscientific fun, and we think it'll be cool to see what artists our readers love the most by the end of the week. Please don't send us (too many) angry emails.