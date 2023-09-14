How DJ Jubilee sees New Orleans in the national hip-hop story

As anyone in New Orleans who's ever shouted out the name of their school knows, DJ Jubilee is as much a part of this city as second-lines, poboys and Mardi Gras.

Who dat? Jerome Temple, aka DJ Jubilee, is a bounce music pioneer who performs regularly around the city.

As a special education teacher and a youth football coach for NORD, he's involved in young New Orleanians' lives beyond their music too.

Where he went to school: Walter L. Cohen High School. By the time he graduated from Grambling, DJ Jubilee was already in high demand for parties and events.

How New Orleans fits into the national hip-hop story: "We planted our own seed. We planted our own New Orleans music. … Doors started opening once we started bounce."

His poboy order: "I'm a regular cheeseburger man. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and I'm good. I don't eat hot sauce. Cheeseburger on French, it's going down."

The best thing about coaching NORD football: "Making a difference in kids' lives, to see them grow as young teenagers getting ready for high school and becoming good, productive ball players, so they can take what I taught them and sometimes start their first year."

The last song he Shazammed: "Good Good" by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

The place he hasn't performed yet (but would love to): "Give me the BET Awards. I never did an awards show."

His most memorable performance: "When the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club honored me this past year and gave me a lifetime achievement award, that was in front of maybe 30,000 people at the Convention Center. My social aid and pleasure club honored me; that was a special thing. … I was speechless."