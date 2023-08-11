Saints kick off preseason in New Orleans against the Chiefs

1 hour ago - Sports

Photo shows Derek Carr smiling at the camera and wearing a shirt with a fleur-de-lis.

Derek Carr is the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints kick off the preseason at noon Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The big picture: The Saints have a new quarterback in the form of Derek Carr.

  • The four-time Pro Bowler comes to New Orleans from the Las Vegas Raiders, and even Drew Brees is hopeful he'll turn things around after the team's 7-10 finish last season.

Worth noting: The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season 38–35 over the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Saints struggled to find their groove and missed the playoffs.

What's next: The game is at the Caesars Superdome and tickets start around $5 on Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

  • The regular season kicks off Sept. 10 at home. The Saints will play the Tennessee Titans.

