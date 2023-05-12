Do you sense that feeling in the air? It's a little bit joyous and a little bit nervous. My friends, that's what we call hope, and as we head into a new era for the New Orleans Saints, we still have it for at least a few more months.

Driving the news: The NFL just released its full season schedule.

What we're watching: In case you've been living with a Schwegmann's bag over your head the last couple of seasons, the biggest thing to know is that the Saints have a new-to-us quarterback in the form of Derek Carr.

The four-time Pro Bowler comes to New Orleans from the Las Vegas Raiders, and even Drew Brees is hopeful he'll turn things around.

Preseason schedule, dates and times TBD:

Week 1 v. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 v. Houston Texans

The regular season schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 10 at noon v. Tennessee Titans

Week 2, Sept. 18 at 6:15pm @ Carolina Panthers

Week 3, Sept. 24 at noon @ Green Bay Packers

Week 4, Oct. 1 at noon v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5, Oct. 8 at noon @ New England Patriots