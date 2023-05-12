2 hours ago - Sports
See the Saints 2023 season schedule
Do you sense that feeling in the air? It's a little bit joyous and a little bit nervous. My friends, that's what we call hope, and as we head into a new era for the New Orleans Saints, we still have it for at least a few more months.
Driving the news: The NFL just released its full season schedule.
What we're watching: In case you've been living with a Schwegmann's bag over your head the last couple of seasons, the biggest thing to know is that the Saints have a new-to-us quarterback in the form of Derek Carr.
- The four-time Pro Bowler comes to New Orleans from the Las Vegas Raiders, and even Drew Brees is hopeful he'll turn things around.
Preseason schedule, dates and times TBD:
- Week 1 v. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 2 @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 3 v. Houston Texans
The regular season schedule:
- Week 1, Sept. 10 at noon v. Tennessee Titans
- Week 2, Sept. 18 at 6:15pm @ Carolina Panthers
- Week 3, Sept. 24 at noon @ Green Bay Packers
- Week 4, Oct. 1 at noon v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 5, Oct. 8 at noon @ New England Patriots
- Week 6, Oct. 15 at noon @ Houston Texans
- Week 7, Oct. 19 at 7:15pm v. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 8, Oct. 29 at noon @ Indianapolis Colts
- Week 9, Nov. 5 at noon v. Chicago Bears
- Week 10, Nov. 12 at noon @ Minnesota Vikings
- Week 11: Bye
- Week 12, Nov. 26 at noon @ Atlanta Falcons
- Week 13, Dec. 3 at noon v. Detroit Lions
- Week 14, Dec 10 at noon v. Carolina Panthers
- Week 15, Dec. 17 at noon v. New York Giants
- Week 16, Dec. 21 at 7:15pm @ Los Angeles Rams
- Week 17, Dec. 31 at noon @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 18, TBD, v. Atlanta Falcons
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.