See the Saints 2023 season schedule

Chelsea Brasted
Michael Thomas celebrates making a catch for first down, cradling the ball in his left arm while pointing downfield with a gloved hand.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas celebrates a first-down catch in 2022. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Do you sense that feeling in the air? It's a little bit joyous and a little bit nervous. My friends, that's what we call hope, and as we head into a new era for the New Orleans Saints, we still have it for at least a few more months.

Driving the news: The NFL just released its full season schedule.

What we're watching: In case you've been living with a Schwegmann's bag over your head the last couple of seasons, the biggest thing to know is that the Saints have a new-to-us quarterback in the form of Derek Carr.

  • The four-time Pro Bowler comes to New Orleans from the Las Vegas Raiders, and even Drew Brees is hopeful he'll turn things around.

Preseason schedule, dates and times TBD:

  • Week 1 v. Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 2 @ Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 3 v. Houston Texans

The regular season schedule:

  • Week 1, Sept. 10 at noon v. Tennessee Titans
  • Week 2, Sept. 18 at 6:15pm @ Carolina Panthers
  • Week 3, Sept. 24 at noon @ Green Bay Packers
  • Week 4, Oct. 1 at noon v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 5, Oct. 8 at noon @ New England Patriots
  • Week 6, Oct. 15 at noon @ Houston Texans
  • Week 7, Oct. 19 at 7:15pm v. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 8, Oct. 29 at noon @ Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 9, Nov. 5 at noon v. Chicago Bears
  • Week 10, Nov. 12 at noon @ Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 11: Bye
  • Week 12, Nov. 26 at noon @ Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 13, Dec. 3 at noon v. Detroit Lions
  • Week 14, Dec 10 at noon v. Carolina Panthers
  • Week 15, Dec. 17 at noon v. New York Giants
  • Week 16, Dec. 21 at 7:15pm @ Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 17, Dec. 31 at noon @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 18, TBD, v. Atlanta Falcons
