Louisiana's $3.9 billion boating industry

Showing off in Lake Martin near Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Photo: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Recreational boating, which took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, is still popular despite what industry experts call a "normalization" of boat sales in the wake of the COVID era's extraordinary growth.

Driving the news: In Louisiana, the recreational boating industry generates $3.9 billion in economic impact according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

The state has more than 315,000 registered boats, and the industry supports 790 businesses directly.

Why it matters: It turns out that prioritizing outdoor recreation, mental health and unique experiences with close friends and family has lasting appeal for many Americans.

The continued strong demand is good news for boat manufacturers and technicians, along with the marinas and hospitality businesses that feed off the boating industry.

With sales steadying, at least people shopping for a new boat are likely to have better luck finding one this summer.

Between the lines: The yacht-owning one-percenters aren't the ones responsible for the booming boat economy.

It's the vast numbers of regular folks fishing, water skiing, sailing and jet skiing.

800,000 first-time boat buyers entered the market in 2020 and 2021, NMMA senior vice president Ellen Bradley tells Axios.

Zoom out: Recreational boating saw a 35% increase in annual economic activity between 2018 and 2023, leaping from $170 billion to $230 billion, per the NMMA.

Marine industry-related jobs grew from 691,000 to 812,000 during that period, a 17.5% jump.

Sales of powerboats, sailboats and personal watercraft peaked in 2020 at 318,654 units, totaling $50.3 billion.

Sales cooled slightly in 2021, to 305,734 units — but that's partly due to supply chain issues, which constrained inventory, Bradley notes.

Last year, the industry sold just over 261,000 units — still strong by historical standards — and more than 1 million pre-owned boats. Sales are expected to remain flat, or increase slightly, this year.

What to watch: To help even more people get out on the water, the boating industry has been exploring new subscription-based boat-sharing clubs.