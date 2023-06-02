A 240-meter-long glass bridge over the Dashbashi Canyon in the country of Georgia has a diamond-shaped café in the middle. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images

Want to have drinks on a glass bridge suspended over a fearsome gorge? A chef-driven dinner at a table suspended in the sky? In a polar pod in Antarctica? Under the sea amid a coral reef?

A crop of bizarre — and perhaps scary — restaurants is catering to our appetites, wanderlust, and social media-driven desire for photogenic life (and food) moments.

Driving the news: "Experiential eating" was dubbed a food trend for 2023 by the New York Times, fueled in part by the end of the pandemic, which has diners craving "restaurants that offer interaction, excitement and a bit of a show."

The 2022 movie "The Menu," a murder mystery set at an haute cuisine restaurant on a remote island, may have helped fuel interest — along with the closing of Noma, the cultish gastronomic temple in Copenhagen.

A new series from National Geographic, "Restaurants at the End of the World," has "Top Chef" winner Kristen Kish dining at a floating restaurant in Brazil, a Norwegian spot in the Arctic circle and more.

Details: While offbeat dining experiences can be had in most big cities — such as the horror-themed Burgertory in Salt Lake City and the immersive theater served up in 10-14 course meals at Charlotte's Counter — a few global locations have gone to extremes.

Ithaa in the Maldives is 16 feet under the ocean, with guests dining in a transparent tunnel with coral garden views and "fusion menus matched with fine wines."

The Diamond glass bridge spans a fearsome canyon near Tbilisi in the country of Georgia; it opened last year with a café in the center that will seek Guinness designation as "the restaurant suspended at a highest point from a bridge."

Whichaway Camp in Antarctica boasts of serving "five-star international cuisine" prepared by a "private chef" in an igloo; visits start at $62,500.

At El Diablo in the Canary Islands, you can eat chicken, steak or chorizo that's been cooked over a dormant volcano.

Dinner in the Sky is a feast that moves from city to city hosting lavish meals at a table on a platform suspended by a crane. (Now serving in Athens, Greece, and at the Lion's Mound landmark at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.)

At a "Dinner in the Sky" event in Brussels, guests sit at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 50 meters. Photo: Xinhua/Gong Bing via Getty Images

What they're saying: "People are really craving a special experience and prioritizing the experiential," says Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation platform OpenTable.

"I do think a large part of that is because of a lot of us being pent up or cooped up during the pandemic."

Yes, but: Sometimes these places are a tad less exciting than their hype.

A Parisian restaurant called Sur Un Arbre Perché ("perched on a tree") lets people dine on swings and get shiatsu massages, but some reviewers note that there are only a limited number of swinging chairs — best to book far in advance.

TripAdvisor reviews of the Diamond bridge focus more on the excitement of biking across the chasm than on supping in the center of it.

"My only regret was that the bar in the diamond was closed. I always like to have a beer in weird places like this," one visitor wrote.

The bottom line: While most of these restaurants predate the pandemic, they're getting fresh attention as people seek out exciting destinations that travel restrictions had denied them.