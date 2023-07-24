President Franklin D. Roosevelt visits Higgins Industries in New Orleans in 1942 and is given a tour by Andrew Higgins. Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images

New Orleanians were involved in making the atomic bomb through the Manhattan Project, but workers didn't know it at the time.

Why it matters: Americans are revisiting the history of the atomic bomb with the release of the highly anticipated movie, "Oppenheimer."

The new film, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, follows the American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, as his team races to create the bomb and deals with the aftermath of its creation.

Driving the news: Andrew Higgins, who President Dwight D. Eisenhower credited with winning World War II through his invention of the amphibious Higgins boat, built the boat at his facility in the Michoud area of the city.

But, Higgins Industries also secretly made the carbon components and metal parts needed for the Manhattan Project's production work, according to the National WWII Museum.

The 2,500 workers on the manufacturing line had to swear an oath of secrecy and weren't told what they were making, according to the museum.

They only learned of their involvement hours after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

Take the electronic museum field trip to learn more about how the test involved New Orleans, Tennessee, New Mexico and more.

