Oppenheimer's science beyond the atomic bomb

J. Robert Oppenheimer has a scientific legacy that stretches beyond his work as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Why it matters: Oppenheimer is best known for leading the Manhattan Project, but before turning his attention to the building of the atomic bomb, he made his mark on a number of scientific problems.

Details: Before overseeing the weapons lab at Los Alamos, Oppenheimer worked as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, mentoring students, teaching and contributing to theoretical physics.

The development of quantum mechanics was just beginning and Einstein's theory of general relativity was re-shaping the scientific world.

"Almost all of his early papers are breaking new ground or clarifying an element of confusion in the community of scientists who were grappling at that time with a radically different conception technically ... and even philosophically than what came before," Los Alamos National Laboratory theoretical physicist Mark Paris tells Axios.

Between the lines: One of Oppenheimer's most important contributions to theoretical physics is still used today: the Born-Oppenheimer approximation.

The approximation helps give scientists a framework for attempting to solve the quantum many-body problem of predicting how three or more particles will interact.

"Although he developed an approximate way of solving the problem, he did it in a way that could be systematically improved, and it's still with us today," Paris says.

The intrigue: Oppenheimer's intellect wasn't confined to just one part of theoretical physics. He puzzled over everything from quantum mechanics to astrophysics — and took a keen interest in experiments being conducted to answer fundamental questions in physics.