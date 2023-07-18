Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans Saints fans yell in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The New Orleans Saints are holding public training camp sessions soon, and you need to act quickly if you want free tickets.

Why it matters: Training camp gives you an early indication of how the team is looking and playing together before the season starts.

It's also great opportunity to get autographs and selfies with players.

The schedule: The Saints will hold seven public practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Highway in Metairie.

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Monday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Sunday, Aug. 6

Thursday, Aug. 10

How it works: Tickets are available to the general public at 10am Wednesday.

You must register to attend. You are limited to four tickets per registrant and two practices total.

The tickets get you a spot on the bleachers, which Saints officials say will be covered and misted. Bathrooms are available too.

Concessions and merchandise will be for sale.

Worth noting: If there's bad weather, practices will be moved inside and closed to the public. Check the status before you go.

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, poses with quarterback Derek Carr after signing a four-year contract on March 11, 2023, in New Orleans. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

The big picture: The Saints have a new quarterback in the form of Derek Carr.

The four-time Pro Bowler comes to New Orleans from the Las Vegas Raiders, and even Drew Brees is hopeful he'll turn things around after the team's 7-10 finish last season.

What's next: The Saints' first preseason game is Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome.

The regular season kicks off Sept. 10 at home. They'll play the Tennessee Titans.

Go deeper for the full schedule.