The World Naked Bike Ride is Saturday and raises awareness for bike safety. Photo: Ryan Theriot/Getty Images

New Orleans is packed with things to do this weekend, including some clothing-optional activities if you dare.

🚲 The annual World Naked Bike Ride is at 5pm Saturday through the streets of the Bywater, Marigny and French Quarter. It draws attention to bicycle safety.

🏳️‍🌈 New Orleans Pride and Black Pride Weekend are in full swing with parties, drag brunches, parades and pool parties all over town.

🍷 The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience also continues through the weekend and is a smorgasbord for the discerning diner, with wine tastings, classes and culinary experiences.

🎤 Re:SET Festival is at City Park. LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, Steve Lacy, Big Freedia and James Blake are among the dozen artists on Re:SET's stacked lineup.

🪗 NOLA Zydeco Fest is Saturday at A.L. Davis Park. There's an 11am parade, zydeco lessons, kids zone and vendors.

🎻 Orchestra Noir is Saturday night at the Orpheum. Atlanta's African-American orchestra will do a show with a "Y2K meets 90s vibe" theme.

💀 New Orleans Oddities and Curiosities Expo is Saturday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event includes 150+ oddity vendors plus sideshow performers, tarot readers and concessions.

🎣 Fish for free this weekend — legally — with no fishing license required. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has stocked 17 ponds for its annual Free Fishing Weekend.

🚗 Coushatta Powwow in Kinder is an option if you want to get out of town. The 26th annual event has dance and drum competitions and Native American crafts and food.

Also: See Gambit's event calendar for more ideas.