What to expect at New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience includes many wine tastings. Photo courtesy of NOWFE.

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience kicks off Wednesday night, marking 31 years of wine tasting, special dinners and more.

Why it matters: With hundreds of restaurants, winemakers and chefs participating, NOWFE serves up a smorgasbord for the discerning diner.

There are many events to choose from, from the educational to the indulgent. Tickets are available by event or as a package.

The events are popular with food and beverage industry workers, but they are open to anyone.

The festival raises money for various food-related charities.

Driving the news: NOWFE features special dinners, wine tastings and culinary experiences across the city through Sunday.

Nearly 30 restaurants are doing multicourse, paired menus tonight. Prices vary.

NOWFE also offers hands-on experiences, such as a blind tasting of sparkling wines, cake decorating with edible flowers and a hand-rolled pasting making class. Some tickets are still available.

What's happening: The main stage events are:

Vinola on Thursday: Sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines paired with dishes. Winemakers and chefs will be available for one-on-one conversations. Tickets are $215.

on Thursday: Sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines paired with dishes. Winemakers and chefs will be available for one-on-one conversations. Tickets are $215. Tournament of Rosés on Friday: Sample premier rosés and tasty bites in a cocktail garden. Tickets are $129.

on Friday: Sample premier rosés and tasty bites in a cocktail garden. Tickets are $129. The Grand Tasting on Saturday: This event showcases wines from around the world and food from the city's finest chefs. Meet winemakers and chefs too. Tickets are $149.

See the full schedule.