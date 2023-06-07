2 hours ago - Food and Drink

What to expect at New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

Carlie Kollath Wells
A woman sips a glass of red wine. She's wearing purple sunglasses bedazzled with purple, good and green jewels, and wearing a sequin headband with an ostrich feather.

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience includes many wine tastings. Photo courtesy of NOWFE.

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience kicks off Wednesday night, marking 31 years of wine tasting, special dinners and more.

Why it matters: With hundreds of restaurants, winemakers and chefs participating, NOWFE serves up a smorgasbord for the discerning diner.

  • There are many events to choose from, from the educational to the indulgent. Tickets are available by event or as a package.
  • The events are popular with food and beverage industry workers, but they are open to anyone.
  • The festival raises money for various food-related charities.

Driving the news: NOWFE features special dinners, wine tastings and culinary experiences across the city through Sunday.

Photo shows wine glasses lined up and filled with different colored wines. A plate of small bites is on the table in front of the wines.
Photo: Courtesy of New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

What's happening: The main stage events are:

  • Vinola on Thursday: Sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines paired with dishes. Winemakers and chefs will be available for one-on-one conversations. Tickets are $215.
  • Tournament of Rosés on Friday: Sample premier rosés and tasty bites in a cocktail garden. Tickets are $129.
  • The Grand Tasting on Saturday: This event showcases wines from around the world and food from the city's finest chefs. Meet winemakers and chefs too. Tickets are $149.

See the full schedule.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more