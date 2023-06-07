2 hours ago - Food and Drink
What to expect at New Orleans Wine & Food Experience
The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience kicks off Wednesday night, marking 31 years of wine tasting, special dinners and more.
Why it matters: With hundreds of restaurants, winemakers and chefs participating, NOWFE serves up a smorgasbord for the discerning diner.
- There are many events to choose from, from the educational to the indulgent. Tickets are available by event or as a package.
- The events are popular with food and beverage industry workers, but they are open to anyone.
- The festival raises money for various food-related charities.
Driving the news: NOWFE features special dinners, wine tastings and culinary experiences across the city through Sunday.
- Nearly 30 restaurants are doing multicourse, paired menus tonight. Prices vary.
- NOWFE also offers hands-on experiences, such as a blind tasting of sparkling wines, cake decorating with edible flowers and a hand-rolled pasting making class. Some tickets are still available.
What's happening: The main stage events are:
- Vinola on Thursday: Sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines paired with dishes. Winemakers and chefs will be available for one-on-one conversations. Tickets are $215.
- Tournament of Rosés on Friday: Sample premier rosés and tasty bites in a cocktail garden. Tickets are $129.
- The Grand Tasting on Saturday: This event showcases wines from around the world and food from the city's finest chefs. Meet winemakers and chefs too. Tickets are $149.
