New Orleans Pride starts today, along with New Orleans Black Pride Weekend. They are the big LGBTQ+ celebrations this summer in the city, followed by Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend.

The events attract thousands to the city.

Why it matters: New Orleans has one of the largest concentrations of LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., with 4.7% of the adult population identifying as members of the community.

Café Lafitte in Exile is believed to be the oldest gay bar in North America.

Driving the news: The festivities come at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is being targeted nationally with hundreds of bills activists say will hurt members.

In Louisiana, three bills, including the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, are one step away from approval.

But organizers tell NOLA.com the political climate "makes us more resolute," and they expect a large turnout like last year as people celebrate and support the community.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a gay activist group and will be in Saturday's Pride parade. Photo: Getty Images

What's happening: New Orleans Pride and New Orleans Black Pride run through Sunday with parades, parties, community events and other celebrations. The main events are:

PrideFest: The block party starts at 10am on Saturday outside the Phoenix Bar on Elysian Fields Avenue. The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The block party starts at 10am on Saturday outside the Phoenix Bar on Elysian Fields Avenue. The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pride parade: The parade starts at 6pm Saturday at the Phoenix and winds through the Marigny and French Quarter (full route). It features 24 floats and several walking groups, including the the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Rolling Elvi, Sirens and Krewe des Fleurs.

Here are some more Pride and NOLA Black Pride parties to check out:

Friday, June 9

Community Fest: Friday from 12-5pm at Lemann Park (628 North Claiborne Ave). Music, basketball tournament, food trucks and more. Entry is $5. Details.

Pajama Jam: Ticketed event Friday night 9pm-1am at Cafe Instanbul. Details.

Ticketed event Friday night 9pm-1am at Cafe Instanbul. Details. Sailor Moon Cabaret: Ticketed event Friday night at The Allways Lounge.

Ticketed event Friday night at The Allways Lounge. The New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus Spring 2023 Pride Concert is Saturday night 8:30-10:30pm at the University of New Orleans. Details.

Saturday, June 10

Paint the City Glow Party: Ticketed event Saturday at Da Hookah Joynt. Details.

Ticketed event Saturday at Da Hookah Joynt. Details. Queer Girl Pride Party: Ticketed after-parade party with burlesque dancers at the Toulouse Theater from 7pm-1am. It's hosted by GrrlSpot, a queer and lesbian popup bar in the city. Details.

Sunday, June 11

Wet & Wild Pool Party: Ticketed event Sunday at Midtown Hotel. Details.

Ticketed event Sunday at Midtown Hotel. Details. Longue Vue Family Equality Day is a family-friendly Pride celebration on Sunday. Details.

is a family-friendly Pride celebration on Sunday. Details. Britney Spears Burlesque Brunch: Ticketed event Sunday at Virgin Hotel. Details.

Ticketed event Sunday at Virgin Hotel. Details. Pride at the Pool party: Ticketed event Sunday at W New Orleans. Details.

See the full list of events